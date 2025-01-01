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6 verified Edinburgh agents

Top real estate agents in Edinburgh

Browse 6 Edinburgh realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Edinburgh

Connect with 6 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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McEwan Fraser Legal

McEwan Fraser Legal

McEwan Fraser Legal

4.5(1031)
"I would happily recommend them to anyone buying property in Scotland."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Claremont House, 130 E Claremont St, Edinburgh EH7 4LB, United Kingdom
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Burgh Property

Burgh Property

Burgh Property

4.8(153)
"My experience with Clyde Property in Edinburgh has been first class."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
48-50 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4BZ, United Kingdom
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Milards

Milards

Milards

4.9(440)
"Highly recommended contacted numerous letting agency’s in Edinburgh."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
5 Wemyss Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6DH, United Kingdom
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Macgregor

Macgregor

Macgregor

5.0(63)
"I would certainly recommend Macgregor for either selling or buying!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
28 Stafford St, Edinburgh EH3 7BD, United Kingdom
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Revere

Revere

Revere

4.9(74)
"Revere had our home on the market and sold all within a couple of weeks!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
80 George St, Edinburgh EH2 3BU, United Kingdom
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Cullerton's Property

Cullerton's Property

Cullerton's Property

4.7(70)
"Marina and Terry were a great duo selling our place."
— Google review
Specialty
Corporate office
Address
74 St Stephen St, Edinburgh EH3 5AQ, United Kingdom
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Are You a Real Estate Agent in Edinburgh?

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  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Edinburgh
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Edinburgh?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Edinburgh properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Edinburgh's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Edinburgh's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Edinburgh directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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