Back to Directory
5 verified Glasgow agents

Top real estate agents in Glasgow

Browse 5 Glasgow realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Glasgow

Connect with 5 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Glasgow listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Rettie Glasgow City

Rettie Glasgow City

Rettie Glasgow City

4.7(47)
"Lisa gave us helpful, knowledgeable and comprehensive advice and guidance."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
147 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4SQ, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Robb Residential

Robb Residential

Robb Residential

4.7(309)
"Their advice and support in the refurb of our property was invaluable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
176 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5SG, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Walker Wylie Estate Agents

Walker Wylie Estate Agents

Walker Wylie Estate Agents

5.0(180)
"Their advice was invaluable and their expertise unquestionable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
148 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
MQ Estate Agents, Lettings, Investments & Home Improvements

MQ Estate Agents, Lettings, Investments & Home Improvements

MQ Estate Agents, Lettings, Investments & Home Improvements

4.9(589)
"MQ estate agents and lettings made my move smooth and stress-free!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
48 W George St, Glasgow G2 1BP, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Pacitti Jones Glasgow West End

Pacitti Jones Glasgow West End

Pacitti Jones Glasgow West End

4.8(337)
"This helped identify areas and properties within our budget."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2-6 Havelock St, Glasgow G11 5JA, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Glasgow

In the competitive Glasgow real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Glasgow home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Glasgow's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Glasgow market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Glasgow?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Glasgow market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Glasgow
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Glasgow?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Glasgow properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Glasgow's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Glasgow's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Glasgow directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Glasgow?

Glasgow's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Glasgow Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now