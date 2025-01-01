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6 verified Leeds agents

Top real estate agents in Leeds

Browse 6 Leeds realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Leeds

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Parklane City Centre Office

Parklane City Centre Office

Parklane City Centre Office

4.7(441)
"Excellent property agents who know Leeds."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
118 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN, United Kingdom
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Dacre, Son & Hartley Estate Agents North Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley Estate Agents North Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley Estate Agents North Leeds

4.6(30)
"Our house sold very quickly with them which was great."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
273 Otley Rd, Weetwood, Leeds LS16 5LN, United Kingdom
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Go Go Real Estate

Go Go Real Estate

Go Go Real Estate

4.3(53)
"GO GO Real Estate one of best agent in leeds."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
203 Harehills Ln, Harehills, Leeds LS8 3QH, United Kingdom
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Real Estate Sales & Lettings

Real Estate Sales & Lettings

Real Estate Sales & Lettings

4.8(17)
"... has been incredibly helpful with the recent sale of my property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
148, The Rose Bowl, Portland Cres, Leeds LS1 3HB, United Kingdom
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The Agency

The Agency

The Agency

4.7(70)
"Tom was extremely helpful and knowledgable about all the areas in Leeds!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Neptune House, Neptune St, Leeds LS9 8PB, United Kingdom
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Castlehill Estate Agents

Castlehill Estate Agents

Castlehill Estate Agents

4.6(141)
"... 100% recommend Castlehill over all other Leeds letting agents!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
21 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3AA, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Leeds?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Leeds properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Leeds's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Leeds's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Leeds directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Leeds?

Leeds's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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