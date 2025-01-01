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Decore, Visualize ou Renderize qualquer ambiente em segundos
Transform Properties in Seconds
Join realtors closing deals faster, architects presenting concepts instantly, and design enthusiasts bringing visions to life
More than 253,458 professional designers, DIY enthusiasts
Amazing. Not Like other Home AI apps★★★★★
I've tried a few different tools like this and this is by far the best. Being able to work on a completely empty rooms is a gamechanger
The best interior design generator★★★★★
I've been in the interior design industry for over a decade, and I must say, incorporating this AI generator into my workflow has been an absolute game-changer.
Game changer for real estate★★★★★
My listings get way more engagement now. Being able to show potential buyers different design options has been incredible for closing deals faster.
Saved me thousands in staging costs★★★★★
As a realtor, virtual staging with SofaBrain has completely transformed how I market properties. My clients are blown away by the quality and speed.
My clients love the visualizations★★★★★
Being able to show clients multiple design directions before committing has made my job so much easier. The AI understands design principles better than some humans!
Perfect for mood boards and presentations★★★★★
I use this daily for client presentations. The variety of styles and the speed at which it generates options has made me 10x more productive.
Finally redecorated my home!★★★★★
I've been putting off redecorating for years because I couldn't visualize the end result. SofaBrain gave me the confidence to finally pull the trigger.
Incredible for renovation planning★★★★★
Before spending thousands on renovations, I can now see exactly how different styles would look. This tool has saved me from making expensive mistakes.
More than 253,458 professional designers, DIY enthusiasts
Amazing. Not Like other Home AI apps★★★★★
I've tried a few different tools like this and this is by far the best. Being able to work on a completely empty rooms is a gamechanger
The best interior design generator★★★★★
I've been in the interior design industry for over a decade, and I must say, incorporating this AI generator into my workflow has been an absolute game-changer.
Game changer for real estate★★★★★
My listings get way more engagement now. Being able to show potential buyers different design options has been incredible for closing deals faster.
Saved me thousands in staging costs★★★★★
As a realtor, virtual staging with SofaBrain has completely transformed how I market properties. My clients are blown away by the quality and speed.
My clients love the visualizations★★★★★
Being able to show clients multiple design directions before committing has made my job so much easier. The AI understands design principles better than some humans!
Perfect for mood boards and presentations★★★★★
I use this daily for client presentations. The variety of styles and the speed at which it generates options has made me 10x more productive.
Finally redecorated my home!★★★★★
I've been putting off redecorating for years because I couldn't visualize the end result. SofaBrain gave me the confidence to finally pull the trigger.
Incredible for renovation planning★★★★★
Before spending thousands on renovations, I can now see exactly how different styles would look. This tool has saved me from making expensive mistakes.
Unmatched Virtual Staging AI
The most advanced AI for real estate staging and interior design visualization. Watch how each feature transforms your properties in real-time.
Remove the Clutter
Virtual Stage It
Change Into Any Style
Redecorate Existing Spaces
Generate Videos
Remove the Clutter
Instantly remove furniture, personal items, and clutter to reveal clean, empty spaces
Virtual Stage It
Transform empty rooms into beautifully furnished, professionally staged spaces instantly
Change Into Any Style
Switch between 27+ professional design styles instantly — from Modern to Bohemian to Luxury
Redecorate Existing Spaces
Keep the layout but update furniture, colors, and decor to modernize any room
Generate Videos
Create walkthrough videos, pans, orbits, and zooms automatically from any render
💡 Tip: Click any card on the left to jump to that featureTap any card above to jump to that feature
Transforme seu espaço com facilidade
Economize Tempo e Dinheiro com Staging Virtual de IA
Personalize Qualquer Espaço ao seu Gosto
Ajuste até o menor detalhe
Dicas Inteligentes para Espaços em Instantes
Dicas Inteligentes para Espaços em Instantes
Preços
Comece com o SofaBrain com 3 renderizações gratuitas. Faça upgrade para um plano com renderizações ilimitadas e muito mais.