How much does it cost to remodel a bathroom in 2026? + A typical full bathroom remodel runs about $200–$350 per square foot at midrange quality — roughly $8,000–$14,000 for a standard 40 sq ft bathroom. Budget refreshes (paint, fixtures, stock finishes) can land near $80–$140/sq ft, while upscale remodels with custom tile and premium fixtures run $450–$800/sq ft. Moving plumbing, converting a tub to a walk-in shower, or adding heated floors adds thousands more.

What adds the most cost to a bathroom remodel? + Moving plumbing fixtures (toilet, shower, sink locations) is the biggest multiplier — typically $2,500–$6,000 extra — because it involves opening walls/floors and re-routing supply and drain lines. Tub-to-walk-in-shower conversions ($3,000–$8,000) and custom tile work are next. Keeping the existing layout is the single best way to control cost.

Is a bathroom remodel worth it when selling? + A midrange bath remodel typically recoups a meaningful share of its cost at resale and helps listings move faster — but a full renovation isn't always necessary to sell. Many sellers get most of the visual impact with deep cleaning, paint, fixtures, and staging. If the bathroom is dated but functional, consider showing buyers its potential with AI virtual staging before committing to construction.