Kitchen Remodel Cost Calculator
Estimate your kitchen renovation cost by size, quality level, and add-ons — realistic 2026 ranges, not lowball quotes.
Add-ons
Estimated kitchen remodel cost
$22,500 – $45,000
National-average estimate (2026) for planning conversations — labor and material costs vary widely by market, scope, and structural surprises. Get 2–3 local contractor bids before budgeting. Not a quote.
FAQ
How much does it cost to remodel a kitchen in 2026?+
A typical midrange kitchen remodel runs about $150–$300 per square foot — roughly $22,000–$45,000 for a standard 150 sq ft kitchen. Budget refreshes (paint, hardware, counters, stock fixes) can land near $75–$150/sq ft, while upscale remodels with custom cabinetry and premium appliances run $300–$600/sq ft and beyond. Layout changes and appliance packages add thousands more.
What adds the most cost to a kitchen remodel?+
Changing the layout — moving plumbing, gas lines, or load-bearing elements — is the biggest multiplier, typically $4,000–$12,000 extra. Custom cabinetry is usually the largest single line item (often 25–30% of total), followed by appliance packages ($4,000–$15,000). Keeping the existing footprint is the best cost control.
Is a kitchen remodel worth it when selling?+
Minor kitchen updates historically recoup more of their cost at resale than full gut renovations — sellers usually shouldn't do a major remodel just to list. Paint, hardware, lighting, counters, and staging deliver most of the visual impact. If the kitchen is dated, consider showing buyers its potential with an AI cabinet refresh render instead of construction.
How accurate is this calculator?+
It uses 2026 national-average cost ranges per square foot by quality tier plus typical add-on costs. Actual bids vary by market, materials, and what's behind the walls. Use the output as a planning range and collect 2–3 local contractor bids before committing a budget.
Selling instead of remodeling?
Show buyers the kitchen's potential without construction — refresh cabinets and counters with AI in seconds.