How much does it cost to remodel a kitchen in 2026? + A typical midrange kitchen remodel runs about $150–$300 per square foot — roughly $22,000–$45,000 for a standard 150 sq ft kitchen. Budget refreshes (paint, hardware, counters, stock fixes) can land near $75–$150/sq ft, while upscale remodels with custom cabinetry and premium appliances run $300–$600/sq ft and beyond. Layout changes and appliance packages add thousands more.

What adds the most cost to a kitchen remodel? + Changing the layout — moving plumbing, gas lines, or load-bearing elements — is the biggest multiplier, typically $4,000–$12,000 extra. Custom cabinetry is usually the largest single line item (often 25–30% of total), followed by appliance packages ($4,000–$15,000). Keeping the existing footprint is the best cost control.

Is a kitchen remodel worth it when selling? + Minor kitchen updates historically recoup more of their cost at resale than full gut renovations — sellers usually shouldn't do a major remodel just to list. Paint, hardware, lighting, counters, and staging deliver most of the visual impact. If the kitchen is dated, consider showing buyers its potential with an AI cabinet refresh render instead of construction.