Real Estate Photography Pricing Calculator
Estimate a real estate photo shoot by market, home size, and add-ons — realistic 2026 ranges for agents budgeting a listing or photographers setting packages.
Market
Most US suburban & secondary markets
Add-on deliverables
Estimated shoot price
$175 – $350
Planning ranges from 2026 US averages — actual rates vary by photographer, turnaround, licensing, and travel. Use it to sanity-check a quote or set your own packages, then confirm with 2–3 local pros. Not a quote.
FAQ
How much does real estate photography cost in 2026?+
A standard single-family shoot runs about $150–$275 in a typical mid-size US metro, scaling down to roughly $110–$180 in smaller markets and up to $225–$425+ for major metros and luxury listings. Larger homes cost more (a 4,000+ sq ft home can run 35–80% above a standard 2,000 sq ft shoot), and add-ons like drone, video, twilight, floor plans, and 3D tours are usually priced separately.
What add-ons cost the most?+
Video walkthroughs ($150–$500) and 3D Matterport tours ($125–$350) are the priciest, followed by drone/aerial ($100–$250) and vertical social reels ($75–$250). Twilight shots run $40–$150, and floor plans $40–$100. Virtual staging is typically billed per photo ($16–$75/image with most vendors) — though AI tools like Sofabrain bring that down dramatically.
How should I price my real estate photography packages?+
Most photographers anchor on a base shoot price by home size and market, then sell add-ons à la carte or in tiered bundles (e.g. Essentials / Premium / Luxury). Build your base around your shoot-plus-edit time at a target hourly rate, then layer add-ons at the market ranges above. Bundling drone + video + twilight into a "Luxury" tier is the most common upsell.
Is virtual staging cheaper than a full photo shoot?+
Virtual staging is an add-on to photography, not a replacement — you still need photos of the empty rooms first. But virtual staging is far cheaper than physical staging (which can run thousands), and AI virtual staging is cheaper still than per-photo human services. It is the highest-margin add-on most photographers and agents can offer.
Add virtual staging to your shoot
Virtual staging is the highest-margin add-on you can offer — and with AI it costs a fraction of per-photo human services. Stage empty rooms in seconds.