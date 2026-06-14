How much does real estate photography cost in 2026? + A standard single-family shoot runs about $150–$275 in a typical mid-size US metro, scaling down to roughly $110–$180 in smaller markets and up to $225–$425+ for major metros and luxury listings. Larger homes cost more (a 4,000+ sq ft home can run 35–80% above a standard 2,000 sq ft shoot), and add-ons like drone, video, twilight, floor plans, and 3D tours are usually priced separately.

What add-ons cost the most? + Video walkthroughs ($150–$500) and 3D Matterport tours ($125–$350) are the priciest, followed by drone/aerial ($100–$250) and vertical social reels ($75–$250). Twilight shots run $40–$150, and floor plans $40–$100. Virtual staging is typically billed per photo ($16–$75/image with most vendors) — though AI tools like Sofabrain bring that down dramatically.

How should I price my real estate photography packages? + Most photographers anchor on a base shoot price by home size and market, then sell add-ons à la carte or in tiered bundles (e.g. Essentials / Premium / Luxury). Build your base around your shoot-plus-edit time at a target hourly rate, then layer add-ons at the market ranges above. Bundling drone + video + twilight into a "Luxury" tier is the most common upsell.