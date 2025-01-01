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Rediseña, Decora y Monta virtualmente cualquier habitación en segundos

Resultados en solo 10s
1.376.850+ Espacios Rediseñados
Remove clutter instantly
Stage empty rooms
Generate walkthrough videos
Trusted by 253,438+ Professionals

Transform Properties in Seconds

Join realtors closing deals faster, architects presenting concepts instantly, and design enthusiasts bringing visions to life

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No credit card required
Results in 10 seconds
Trusted by 253,438+
Realtors & Professionals
5.0 Rating
4,800+ Reviews
Confiado por los mejores
Más de 253.458 diseñadores profesionales, entusiastas del bricolaje y agentes inmobiliarios han confiado en nuestros servicios, lo que ha dado como resultado más de 1.376.850 renders completados.

Mas de 253,458 profesionales, entusiastas del bricolaje

Amazing. Not Like other Home AI apps

I've tried a few different tools like this and this is by far the best. Being able to work on a completely empty rooms is a gamechanger

Joanna S.Interior Designer
Verified

The best interior design generator

I've been in the interior design industry for over a decade, and I must say, incorporating this AI generator into my workflow has been an absolute game-changer.

Kali D.Home Owner
Verified

Game changer for real estate

My listings get way more engagement now. Being able to show potential buyers different design options has been incredible for closing deals faster.

Emily JohnsonReal Estate Agent
Verified

Saved me thousands in staging costs

As a realtor, virtual staging with SofaBrain has completely transformed how I market properties. My clients are blown away by the quality and speed.

Michael ChenReal Estate Broker
Verified

My clients love the visualizations

Being able to show clients multiple design directions before committing has made my job so much easier. The AI understands design principles better than some humans!

Sarah MartinezArchitect
Verified

Perfect for mood boards and presentations

I use this daily for client presentations. The variety of styles and the speed at which it generates options has made me 10x more productive.

David ParkInterior Designer
Verified

Finally redecorated my home!

I've been putting off redecorating for years because I couldn't visualize the end result. SofaBrain gave me the confidence to finally pull the trigger.

Amanda FosterHomeowner
Verified

Incredible for renovation planning

Before spending thousands on renovations, I can now see exactly how different styles would look. This tool has saved me from making expensive mistakes.

Robert ThompsonProperty Investor
Verified
as featured inNew York Times
1,376,850+
Redesigned Spaces
Before - Facade
After - Facade
Before
After
Facade
Redfin logo
Realtor.com logo
Century 21 logo
Zillow logo
Revolutionary Technology

Unmatched Virtual Staging AI

The most advanced AI for real estate staging and interior design visualization. Watch how each feature transforms your properties in real-time.

Remove the Clutter

Virtual Stage It

Change Into Any Style

Redecorate Existing Spaces

Generate Videos

Remove the Clutter

💡 Tip: Tap any card above to jump to that feature

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Crea tu Espacio en 3 pasos
Sube las Imágenes de tu Propiedad
Empieza subiendo las imágenes de tu propiedad. Nuestra herramienta de IA está configurada para convertir cualquier espacio en un entorno atractivo.
Selecciona tu Estilo de Diseño de Interiores Ideal
Elige entre 20 diferentes estilos de diseño de interiores. Nuestra herramienta de IA satisface el gusto de cada comprador potencial, ampliando el atractivo de tu anuncio.
Eleva tus Anuncios con Imágenes de Alta Calidad
Elige las mejores imágenes para tus anuncios, incluso en alta resolución. Cautiva a los compradores potenciales con visuales impactantes que aceleran las ventas y los alquileres.
Kitchen before renovation
Kitchen after renovation
after
Pruebasofabrainen esta habitación
Transforma tu espacio en 10 segundos
Bohemian
Selecciona tu estilo
Bohemian
Bohemian
Contemporary
Contemporary
Neoclassical
Neoclassical
Eclectic
Eclectic

Transforma tu espacio con facilidad

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Save Time and Money using AI Interior Design

Ahorra Tiempo y Dinero con la Escenificación Virtual IA

La escenificación tradicional es costosa y consume mucho tiempo. Al usar la escenificación virtual impulsada por IA, reduces estos gastos y esfuerzo, mientras creas imágenes impresionantes y realistas que atraen al 90% de los compradores que comienzan su búsqueda en línea.

Adapta Cualquier Espacio a tus Preferencias

¿Cocina minimalista? ¿Dormitorio industrial? Con nuestra herramienta de IA, puedes personalizar cualquier espacio para satisfacer las preferencias de tus clientes. Elige entre 20 estilos de diseño de interiores diferentes, desde moderno y minimalista hasta tradicional y bohemio.
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Adjust Even The Smallest Details

Ajusta incluso el más mínimo detalle

Cambia muebles, modifica el color de las paredes o añade una alfombra nueva. Con la IA, puedes personalizar cada aspecto de una propiedad para adaptarla a las preferencias de tus clientes.

Consejos Inteligentes para Espacios, al Instante

Reinventa Cualquier Espacio. Nuestra herramienta de IA te ofrece recomendaciones prácticas y una vista previa de cómo pequeñas modificaciones pueden transformar cualquier área. ¡Simple y efectivo!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design

Consejos Inteligentes para Espacios, al Instante

Reinventa Cualquier Espacio. Nuestra herramienta de IA te ofrece recomendaciones prácticas y una vista previa de cómo pequeñas modificaciones pueden transformar cualquier área. ¡Simple y efectivo!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Mejora tusHabitaciones
Upload Image
Living Room Renovation
Workspace Renovation
AI Kitchen Designer
AI Kitchen Designer
Kitchen Renovation
Kitchen Renovation
Workspace Renovation
Living Room Refresher
Facade Renovation
Facade Renovation
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Bedroom Designer
Bedroom Designer
Pool Cleanup
Pool Cleanup
La Herramienta perfecta para todos
Diseñadores de Interiores
Ofrece a tus clientes acceso instantáneo a cientos de opciones de diseño para su habitación. Identifica inmediatamente sus gustos y mejora tus entregas.
Agentes Inmobiliarios
Muestra a tus clientes el verdadero potencial de cualquier listado. Rediseña interiores, exteriores y moderniza los muebles en las imágenes de los listados.
Propietarios
Ahorra semanas de dolores de cabeza y decora tu hogar en segundos. Conoce el potencial de tu habitación antes de empezar a comprar.
Tiendas de Muebles
Moderniza los muebles de tus clientes y acelera tu embudo de ventas. Vende la visión e impresiona a tus clientes.
Flexible Pricing

Precios

Comienza con SofaBrain con 3 renders gratuitos. Actualiza a un plan para renders ilimitados y mucho más.

No setup fees
Cancel anytime
3 free credits to try
Escucha lo que nuestros Clientes tienen que decir
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“Esto es una locura. Nada supera a SofaBrain para Espacios Vacíos”
He probado algunas herramientas diferentes como esta y esta es, con mucho, la mejor. Tener la capacidad de simplemente seleccionar áreas de la imagen también es bastante bueno.
Zach V.
Agente Inmobiliario
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“Sí, es un AI fenomenal”
Mucho mejor que la generación de AI de Adobe para Escenificación Virtual
Hunter C.
Fotógrafo Inmobiliario
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“Increíble. No como otras aplicaciones de AI para el Hogar”
Me encontré con tu aplicación en TikTok, PENSÉ que iba a ser como el resto de las aplicaciones de AI para el hogar que he estado probando jaja. Para mi sorpresa, tu sitio web es realmente increíble y me será útil mientras intento navegar decorando mi nuevo hogar
Kali D.
Propietario
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“Genial para Renders Realistas”
Utilizo varios sitios de AI para mi negocio, pero el tuyo ha sido uno de mis favoritos para crear imágenes realistas a partir de renderizaciones
Jessica L.
Diseñador de Interiores
Preguntas Frecuentes
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