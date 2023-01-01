Interior Design API
for Virtual Staging & Redesign
Revolutionize user experiences with AI-powered design transformations. Generate photorealistic interior visualizations in seconds, not days.
Common Use Cases For This API
Home Construction & Renovation
Empower clients to visualize renovation outcomes before breaking ground. Reduce decision anxiety and accelerate project approvals by 78%.
Real Estate & Property Tech
Transform empty listings with photorealistic virtual staging that helps buyers emotionally connect with properties. Our advanced style visualization increases engagement by 37% and properties using our API sell 24% faster.
Architecture & Design Firms
Transform basic 3D renders into stunning photorealistic visualizations. Architects and designers using our API report 65% faster client approvals and 40% reduction in revision cycles.
White-Label Integration:
Your Brand, Our Technology
Deliver AI-powered interior design magic under your own brand. Our invisible integration ensures your customers only see your identity while we power the experience behind the scenes.
Seamless Integration
Integrate in minutes with our well-documented RESTful API. SDK libraries available for all major platforms.
Enhance Your Offerings
Add premium AI design capabilities that customers typically pay thousands for from professional designers.
Easy Deployment
Go from signup to production in under an hour. No ML expertise or complex infrastructure required.
Take All The Credit
Our completely white-labeled solution lets your brand shine while we handle the complex AI work behind the scenes.
API Documentation
Everything you need to start integrating with the SofaBrain API
Getting Started
The SofaBrain API allows you to programmatically create stunning interior design transformations. To get started, follow these steps:
1. Sign up for an API plan
Choose from our available API plans based on your expected volume. After signing up, you'll receive your unique API key.
2. Make your first API request
Use your API key in the header of your requests to the SofaBrain API endpoints. You can create new design transformations by sending a POST request to our `/api/v1/job` endpoint.
3. Monitor and receive your results
Each request returns a job ID that you can use to check the status of your design transformation. You can also set up webhooks to receive automatic notifications when your designs are ready.
Authentication
All API requests require authentication using your API key. Include it in your request headers as follows:
"headers": { "x-api-key": "your_api_key_here" }
Leverage Our Feature-Rich API in Your Business
A complete suite of interior transformation endpoints to handle every design scenario from concept to completion.
/redesign POST
Our flagship transformation endpoint. Submit a photo and receive a completely redesigned space that maintains architectural integrity while applying new styles.
- 27+ design styles from Minimalist to Industrial to Bohemian
- 50+ room types including residential and commercial spaces
- 20 color palettes with fine-tuned intensity control
/staging POST
Transform empty spaces into fully furnished showcases in seconds. Ideal for real estate, rental properties, and new construction marketing.
- Multiple furniture collections to match any property type and buyer demographic
- Spatially-aware placement that respects room dimensions and focal points
- Photorealistic rendering with proper lighting and shadows
/removal POST
Our advanced AI identifies and removes all furniture and decor from images, creating clean canvases for virtual staging or complete redesigns.
- AI object recognition identifies and removes all furniture items
- Smart surface reconstruction fills gaps with matching textures and patterns
- Structure preservation maintains architectural elements and lighting
Pricing
Transparent, predictable pricing with no hidden fees. Scale your usage as your needs grow.
Need API Access? Contact us for a custom quote
Hear What Our Customers Have To Say
Sarah M.
Home Visualization Platform
"The API was incredibly easy to integrate and has transformed our home visualization platform. Our users love being able to see design possibilities instantly."
David C.
Real Estate Platform
"We've seen a 40% increase in engagement since adding the virtual staging API to our platform. The quality and speed are unmatched."
Jessica T.
Interior Design App
"Our app's user retention improved drastically once we implemented the redesign API. It's been a game-changer for our business model."
Mark J.
Furniture Visualization Service
"The API's reliability and consistent quality have allowed us to scale our furniture visualization platform to millions of users."
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SofaBrain API?
SofaBrain API is a powerful interior design transformation platform that allows developers to integrate AI-powered room redesign, virtual staging, and furniture removal capabilities into their applications.
How do I integrate the API with my existing platform?
Integration is simple through our RESTful API endpoints. After signing up for an API key, you can make HTTP requests to our service and receive transformed images in response. Our documentation provides comprehensive examples for various programming languages.
Is there a free trial available?
No, the API is available for all Pro users as part of their subscription. There's no separate trial needed - once you have a Pro account, you can immediately access and use the API.