Everything you need to know about creating your dream vintage living room .

How does SofaBrain create vintage designs? SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to analyze your room photo and transform it with authentic vintage design elements. The AI understands spatial relationships, lighting, and design principles to create realistic transformations.

How long does it take to see results? You'll receive your vintage living room designs in about 30 seconds after uploading your photo. Each design shows a different variation or intensity of the vintage style applied to your space.

Do I need design experience to use SofaBrain? Not at all! SofaBrain is designed for everyone, from homeowners to professional designers. Simply upload a photo of your living room , select vintage style, and let our AI create professional design concepts for you.

Can I customize the vintage designs? Yes! With SofaBrain Pro, you can adjust colors, furniture styles, and design intensity to create your perfect vintage living room . You can even combine elements from different styles for truly unique designs.

What kind of photos work best with SofaBrain? For best results, use well-lit photos that show your entire living room from a natural angle. Try to minimize clutter, but don't worry about perfect staging—SofaBrain can work with real-life spaces.