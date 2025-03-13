What is Biophilic Style?

Biophilic design integrates nature into interior spaces through plants, natural materials, patterns, and forms inspired by the natural world. It creates environments that support human well-being by strengthening our connection to nature, even indoors.

Key Characteristics:

Direct integration of living plants and natural elements

Maximized natural light and air circulation

Natural materials with minimal processing

Patterns and forms that mimic shapes found in nature

