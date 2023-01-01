Home Makeovers
Discover the Joy of Home Makeovers with SofaBrain, Your Go-to AI Design Tool
Tap into Your Unique Style
Embrace Confident Customization
Your Room, Your Rules
Perfect Your Palette
Features
Enhance Your Listings with AI-Powered Virtual Staging
Revolutionize your property listings. Our AI-powered virtual staging tool transforms empty interiors into beautifully staged homes, creating irresistible visuals that captivate potential buyers, save you staging costs, and get your properties sold faster.
Total Control with Object Removal and Replacement
Tailor your property visuals to perfection. With our tool's object removal and replacement feature, you can customize each space to match your client's vision, demonstrating your commitment to delivering a personalized service that sets you apart in the market.
Embrace the Power of Unlimited Images
With our AI tool, there's no limit to the amount of visual content you can produce. Utilize unlimited images to offer a comprehensive view of each property, capturing every angle and highlighting unique features, so prospective buyers can explore every corner at their leisure.
How it works
Upload Your Room
Kick off your design journey by uploading your room's photo. Quick, easy, and ready to go!
Experiment and Personalize
Dive into design styles, tweak colors, and rearrange items in real-time. It's your sandbox; have fun!
Implement Your Vision
With your ideal design in hand, it's time to make it real. Start transforming your room and step into your dream space!