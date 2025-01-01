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Decore, Visualize ou Renderize qualquer ambiente em segundos

Resultados em apenas 10 segundos
Mais de 1.376.850 Espaços Redesenhados
Remove clutter instantly
Stage empty rooms
Generate walkthrough videos
Trusted by 253,438+ Professionals

Transform Properties in Seconds

Join realtors closing deals faster, architects presenting concepts instantly, and design enthusiasts bringing visions to life

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No credit card required
Results in 10 seconds
Trusted by 253,438+
Realtors & Professionals
5.0 Rating
4,800+ Reviews
Usado pelos Melhores
Mais de 253.458 designers profissionais, entusiastas de DIY e agentes imobiliários confiaram em nossos serviços, resultando em mais de 1.376.850 rendersoncluídos.

More than 253,458 professional designers, DIY enthusiasts

Amazing. Not Like other Home AI apps

I've tried a few different tools like this and this is by far the best. Being able to work on a completely empty rooms is a gamechanger

Joanna S.Interior Designer
Verified

The best interior design generator

I've been in the interior design industry for over a decade, and I must say, incorporating this AI generator into my workflow has been an absolute game-changer.

Kali D.Home Owner
Verified

Game changer for real estate

My listings get way more engagement now. Being able to show potential buyers different design options has been incredible for closing deals faster.

Emily JohnsonReal Estate Agent
Verified

Saved me thousands in staging costs

As a realtor, virtual staging with SofaBrain has completely transformed how I market properties. My clients are blown away by the quality and speed.

Michael ChenReal Estate Broker
Verified

My clients love the visualizations

Being able to show clients multiple design directions before committing has made my job so much easier. The AI understands design principles better than some humans!

Sarah MartinezArchitect
Verified

Perfect for mood boards and presentations

I use this daily for client presentations. The variety of styles and the speed at which it generates options has made me 10x more productive.

David ParkInterior Designer
Verified

Finally redecorated my home!

I've been putting off redecorating for years because I couldn't visualize the end result. SofaBrain gave me the confidence to finally pull the trigger.

Amanda FosterHomeowner
Verified

Incredible for renovation planning

Before spending thousands on renovations, I can now see exactly how different styles would look. This tool has saved me from making expensive mistakes.

Robert ThompsonProperty Investor
Verified
as featured inNew York Times
1,376,850+
Redesigned Spaces
Before - Facade
After - Facade
Before
After
Facade
Redfin logo
Realtor.com logo
Century 21 logo
Zillow logo
Revolutionary Technology

Unmatched Virtual Staging AI

The most advanced AI for real estate staging and interior design visualization. Watch how each feature transforms your properties in real-time.

Remove the Clutter

Virtual Stage It

Change Into Any Style

Redecorate Existing Spaces

Generate Videos

Remove the Clutter

💡 Tip: Tap any card above to jump to that feature

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Reimagine sua propriedade em 3 passos
Envie Suas Imagens da Propriedade
Comece enviando suas imagens da propriedade. Nossa ferramenta de IA está configurada para transformar qualquer espaço em um ambiente atraente.
Escolha Seu Estilo de Design de Interiores Ideal
Escolha entre 20 estilos diferentes de design de interiores. Nossa ferramenta de IA atende ao gosto de cada potencial comprador, ampliando o apelo de sua lista.
Eleve Suas Listagens com Imagens de Alta Qualidade
Escolha as melhores imagens para suas listagens, mesmo em alta resolução. Cative potenciais compradores com visuais impressionantes que aceleram as vendas e locações.
Kitchen before renovation
Kitchen after renovation
after
Experimentesofabrainnesse quarto
Transforme seu espaço em 10 segundos
Bohemian
Selecione o estilo
Bohemian
Bohemian
Contemporary
Contemporary
Neoclassical
Neoclassical
Eclectic
Eclectic

Transforme seu espaço com facilidade

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Save Time and Money using AI Interior Design

Economize Tempo e Dinheiro com Staging Virtual de IA

O staging tradicional é caro e demorado. Ao usar o staging virtual com IA, você reduz esses gastos e trabalho, tudo enquanto cria imagens impressionantes e realistas que atraem os 90% dos compradores que começam sua busca online.

Personalize Qualquer Espaço ao seu Gosto

Cozinha minimalista? Quarto industrial? Com nossa ferramenta de IA, você pode personalizar qualquer espaço para atender às preferências do seu cliente. Escolha entre 20 estilos diferentes de design de interiores, do moderno e minimalista ao tradicional e boêmio.
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Adjust Even The Smallest Details

Ajuste até o menor detalhe

Troque móveis, mude a cor das paredes ou adicione um novo tapete. Com a IA, você pode personalizar todos os aspectos de uma propriedade para atender às preferências do seu cliente.

Dicas Inteligentes para Espaços em Instantes

Reinvente Qualquer Espaço. Conselhos práticos e uma visualização de como pequenas alterações podem transformar qualquer área. Simples e eficaz!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design

Dicas Inteligentes para Espaços em Instantes

Reinvente Qualquer Espaço. Conselhos práticos e uma visualização de como pequenas alterações podem transformar qualquer área. Simples e eficaz!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Eleve suasPropriedades
Upload Image
Living Room Renovation
Workspace Renovation
AI Kitchen Designer
AI Kitchen Designer
Kitchen Renovation
Kitchen Renovation
Workspace Renovation
Living Room Refresher
Facade Renovation
Facade Renovation
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Bedroom Designer
Bedroom Designer
Pool Cleanup
Pool Cleanup
A Ferramenta perfeita para todos
Designers de Interiores
Dê instantaneamente aos seus clientes acesso a centenas de escolhas de design para seus ambientes. Identifique imediatamente o gosto deles e melhore seus entregáveis.
Agentes Imobiliários
Mostre aos seus clientes o verdadeiro potencial de qualquer listagem. Redesenhe interiores, exteriores e modernize móveis nas imagens das listagens.
Proprietários
Economize semanas de dor de cabeça e decore sua casa em segundos. Conheça o potencial de seu ambiente antes de começar a comprar.
Lojas de Móveis
Modernize os móveis de seus clientes e impulsione seu funil de vendas. Venda a visão e impressione seus clientes.
Flexible Pricing

Preços

Comece com o SofaBrain com 3 renderizações gratuitas. Faça upgrade para um plano com renderizações ilimitadas e muito mais.

No setup fees
Cancel anytime
3 free credits to try
Escute o que nossos Clientes têm a dizer
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“Isso é insano. Nada supera o SofaBrain para Ambientes Vazios”
Eu tentei algumas ferramentas diferentes como essa e esta é de longe a melhor. Ter a capacidade de apenas selecionar áreas da imagem é muito bom também.
Zach V.
Corretor de Imóveis
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“Sim, é uma IA fenomenal”
Muito melhor do que a geração de IA da Adobe para Staging Virtual
Hunter C.
Fotógrafo Imobiliário
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“Incrível. Não é como outros Apps de IA para Casa”
Encontrei seu aplicativo no TikTok, PENSEI que seria como o resto dos aplicativos de IA para casa que tenho tentado haha. Para minha surpresa, seu site é seriamente incrível e será útil para mim enquanto tento navegar na decoração da minha nova casa
Kali D.
Proprietário
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“Ótimo para Renders Realistas”
Eu uso vários sites de IA para o meu negócio, mas o seu tem sido um dos meus favoritos para criar imagens realistas a partir de renderizações
Jessica L.
Designer de Interiores
Perguntas Frequentes
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