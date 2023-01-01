Use Cases

Home Makeovers

Discover the Joy of Home Makeovers with SofaBrain, Your Go-to AI Design Tool

Tap into Your Unique Style

No more endless scrolling. With SofaBrain, you'll tap into over 20 design styles in no time. Dive in, explore, and discover a style that's truly you.

Embrace Confident Customization

Forget decor dilemmas. With SofaBrain, you can easily add, remove, or switch out items in your room. Visualize your new space in a few clicks.

Your Room, Your Rules

Want subtle tweaks or a major revamp? You decide. SofaBrain lets you control your room's transformation, matching your comfort level.

Perfect Your Palette

Features

Enhance Your Listings with AI-Powered Virtual Staging

Revolutionize your property listings. Our AI-powered virtual staging tool transforms empty interiors into beautifully staged homes, creating irresistible visuals that captivate potential buyers, save you staging costs, and get your properties sold faster.

Total Control with Object Removal and Replacement

Tailor your property visuals to perfection. With our tool's object removal and replacement feature, you can customize each space to match your client's vision, demonstrating your commitment to delivering a personalized service that sets you apart in the market.

Embrace the Power of Unlimited Images

With our AI tool, there's no limit to the amount of visual content you can produce. Utilize unlimited images to offer a comprehensive view of each property, capturing every angle and highlighting unique features, so prospective buyers can explore every corner at their leisure.

How it works

Upload Your Room

Kick off your design journey by uploading your room's photo. Quick, easy, and ready to go!

Experiment and Personalize

Dive into design styles, tweak colors, and rearrange items in real-time. It's your sandbox; have fun!

Implement Your Vision

With your ideal design in hand, it's time to make it real. Start transforming your room and step into your dream space!

