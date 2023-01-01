Get Instant Advice and See your spaces in a new way
Roast My Room 🔥
This is a fun tool to get your room evaluated by our AI and get some much needed advice!
Previous Roasts
Stoned-Age Chic
- 🔧 Tighten up the look with a monochromatic color scheme. Less stone-age, more modern mage!
- 🍱 Replace the worktops with a fresh and contemporary material like quartz or butcher block to chop that outdated vibe!
- 💡 Brighten things up with modern lighting fixtures to shine a light on your culinary masterpieces.
- 🍫 Hunt for new hardware! Swap out those timeworn handles and knobs with sleek, shiny ones. It's out with the old, in with the bold!
- 🧾 Roll out a runner rug for a pop of color. It'll soften the space and soothe cold feet on chilly mornings!
Rustic Charm Gone Awry
- 🎨 Fresh coat of paint – Let's start by updating that 'vintage' mint to a more neutral palette for some modern vibes.
- 🖼️ Wall Art Curation – A masterpiece or two can change 'blah' to 'voila'! Say goodbye to the lone wall photograph and hello to a stylish gallery wall.
- 🛁 Updated Fixtures – Those taps look old enough to belong in a museum. A sleek, modern faucet would really clean things up.
- 💡 Lighting Rethink – Ditch the interrogation room lighting for something soft and flattering. Ambient lighting could really set the mood!
- 🧺 Declutter Extravaganza – We've got a witch's cauldron, a ghost's boots, and a lone ironing board without an iron. Let's cast a spell called 'tidy' and store away the clutter!
Wood You Believe This?
- 🎨 A splash of color wouldn't hurt! The wooden cabin look is cozy, but let's infuse some life with accent walls or colorful decor.
- 🛏 Ditch the saggy mattress and get a bed that shows you care about your back!
- 💡 Swap out that dated light fixture with something modern and vibrant.
- 🧺 Say bye to clutter! That countertop could use some minimalistic magic and organization.
- 🖼 Where's the art? Place some artwork or photography that reflects your personality.
SofaBrain
Who can use it?
Interior Designers
Instantly give your clients access to hundreds of design choices for their room. Immediately identify their taste and improve your deliverables.
Real Estate Agents
Show your clients the true potential of any listing. Redesign interiors, exteriors and modernize furniture in listing images.
DIYers
Save weeks of headache and decorate your home in seconds. Know the potential of your room before you start shopping.