What is Eclectic Style?

Eclectic design thoughtfully combines elements from different styles, periods, and origins to create cohesive, personalized spaces. It's not about random combinations but rather curated diversity, creating visual interest through contrast while maintaining harmony.

Key Characteristics:

Thoughtfully curated mix of styles, periods, and influences

Balance between diversity and cohesion through color or theme

Personal collections and meaningful objects as focal points

Creative combinations that tell a unique story

