Interior Design Style

Coastal Interior Design Ideas

Transform your home into a beachside haven with our coastal design inspiration featuring light colors, natural textures, and oceanic elements that create a relaxed atmosphere.

Style Type
Coastal
Difficulty
Easy
Popularity
Perennial Favorite
Era
Traditional to Contemporary

What is Coastal Style?

Coastal design brings the breezy, relaxed feeling of seaside living indoors through light colors, natural textures, and oceanic elements. It creates bright, open spaces with a fresh, tranquil atmosphere that evokes beachfront retreats.

Key Characteristics:

  • Abundant natural light with minimal window coverings
  • Natural materials and textures like rope, jute, and weathered woods
  • Ocean-inspired color palette dominated by blues and whites
  • Relaxed, unfussy furniture with comfortable proportions

Color Palette

Whites, sandy beiges, ocean blues, and soft seafoam greens

Best For

Creating relaxed, vacation-inspired spaces with an airy feel

Inspiration Gallery

Living Room

Living Room

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Expert Tips for Coastal Styling

Design Elements

  • 1Maximize natural light with sheer window treatments
  • 2Incorporate natural textures like jute, rattan, rope, and driftwood
  • 3Use a light color palette with strategic pops of ocean-inspired blues

Room Applications

  • Living rooms: Slipcovered furniture, sisal rugs, blue and white accessories
  • Kitchens: White cabinetry, open shelving, blue tile accents or backsplashes
  • Bedrooms: Lightweight linens, woven headboards, understated coastal artwork

