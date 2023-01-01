Speed Up Designs and Discover Client Style with AI
No more slow design. Discover styles swiftly with our AI.
Why You'll Love SofaBrain
Instant Style Previews
Smart Image Tools
Custom Color Palettes
Features
Enhance Your Listings with AI-Powered Virtual Staging
Revolutionize your property listings. Our AI-powered virtual staging tool transforms empty interiors into beautifully staged homes, creating irresistible visuals that captivate potential buyers, save you staging costs, and get your properties sold faster.
Total Control with Object Removal and Replacement
Tailor your property visuals to perfection. With our tool's object removal and replacement feature, you can customize each space to match your client's vision, demonstrating your commitment to delivering a personalized service that sets you apart in the market.
Embrace the Power of Unlimited Images
With our AI tool, there's no limit to the amount of visual content you can produce. Utilize unlimited images to offer a comprehensive view of each property, capturing every angle and highlighting unique features, so prospective buyers can explore every corner at their leisure.
How it works
Upload Your Room Image
No more wrestling with complex software. Simply upload an image and let SofaBrain handle the rest.
Select Your Preferences
Forget about blind design guesses. Pick from our wide range of interior styles and adjust AI levels to match your client's style preference.
Review and Refine
Say goodbye to endless revisions. Review the transformed space, fine-tune color palettes, and impress your clients with designs they'll love.