What is French Country Style?

French Country design combines rustic and refined elements inspired by the French countryside, particularly the Provence region. It features casual elegance, warm colors, and natural materials, creating spaces that feel both sophisticated and comfortably lived-in.

Key Characteristics:

Balance of rustic and refined elements Natural materials with weathered or distressed finishes

Traditional French fabrics and patterns Architectural details like exposed beams and stone elements

