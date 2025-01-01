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Crea bellissimi |

Ridisegna, Arreda Virtualmente o Renderizza qualsiasi stanza in pochi secondi

Risultati in soli 10 secondi
1.376.850+ Spazi Ridisegnati
Remove clutter instantly
Stage empty rooms
Generate walkthrough videos
Trusted by 253,438+ Professionals

Transform Properties in Seconds

Join realtors closing deals faster, architects presenting concepts instantly, and design enthusiasts bringing visions to life

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No credit card required
Results in 10 seconds
Trusted by 253,438+
Realtors & Professionals
5.0 Rating
4,800+ Reviews
Scelto dai Migliori
Oltre 253.458 designer professionisti, appassionati di fai da te e agenti immobiliari si sono affidati ai nostri servizi, con oltre 1.376.850 render completati.

Oltre 253.458 designer professionisti ed appassionati di fai da te

Amazing. Not Like other Home AI apps

I've tried a few different tools like this and this is by far the best. Being able to work on a completely empty rooms is a gamechanger

Joanna S.Interior Designer
Verified

The best interior design generator

I've been in the interior design industry for over a decade, and I must say, incorporating this AI generator into my workflow has been an absolute game-changer.

Kali D.Home Owner
Verified

Game changer for real estate

My listings get way more engagement now. Being able to show potential buyers different design options has been incredible for closing deals faster.

Emily JohnsonReal Estate Agent
Verified

Saved me thousands in staging costs

As a realtor, virtual staging with SofaBrain has completely transformed how I market properties. My clients are blown away by the quality and speed.

Michael ChenReal Estate Broker
Verified

My clients love the visualizations

Being able to show clients multiple design directions before committing has made my job so much easier. The AI understands design principles better than some humans!

Sarah MartinezArchitect
Verified

Perfect for mood boards and presentations

I use this daily for client presentations. The variety of styles and the speed at which it generates options has made me 10x more productive.

David ParkInterior Designer
Verified

Finally redecorated my home!

I've been putting off redecorating for years because I couldn't visualize the end result. SofaBrain gave me the confidence to finally pull the trigger.

Amanda FosterHomeowner
Verified

Incredible for renovation planning

Before spending thousands on renovations, I can now see exactly how different styles would look. This tool has saved me from making expensive mistakes.

Robert ThompsonProperty Investor
Verified
as featured inNew York Times
1,376,850+
Redesigned Spaces
Before - Facade
After - Facade
Before
After
Facade
Redfin logo
Realtor.com logo
Century 21 logo
Zillow logo
Revolutionary Technology

Unmatched Virtual Staging AI

The most advanced AI for real estate staging and interior design visualization. Watch how each feature transforms your properties in real-time.

Remove the Clutter

Virtual Stage It

Change Into Any Style

Redecorate Existing Spaces

Generate Videos

Remove the Clutter

💡 Tip: Tap any card above to jump to that feature

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Progetta il tuo Spazio in 3 passi
Carica le Immagini della Tua Proprietà
Inizia caricando le immagini della tua proprietà. Il nostro strumento AI è pronto a trasformare qualsiasi spazio in un ambiente accattivante.
Seleziona il Tuo Stile di Interior Design Ideale
Scegli tra 20 diversi stili di interior design. Il nostro strumento AI si adatta ai tuoi gusti, sia per il virtual staging che per l'interior design.
Eleva il Tuo Spazio con l'IA
Usa le migliori immagini per riarredare la tua casa o allestire la tua proprietà alla perfezione. Il nostro strumento AI trasformerà il tuo spazio in pochi secondi.
Kitchen before renovation
Kitchen after renovation
after
Provasofabrainsu questa stanza
Trasforma il tuo spazio in 10 secondi
Bohemian
Seleziona il tuo stile
Bohemian
Bohemian
Contemporary
Contemporary
Neoclassical
Neoclassical
Eclectic
Eclectic

Trasforma il tuo spazio con facilità

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Save Time and Money using AI Interior Design

Risparmia Tempo e Denaro con l'Interior Design AI

L'allestimento tradizionale è costoso e richiede tempo. Usando l'Interior Design potenziato dall'IA, riduci queste spese e il lavoro, creando allo stesso tempo immagini straordinarie e realistiche per visualizzare il potenziale di qualsiasi spazio.

Personalizza Qualsiasi Spazio secondo i Tuoi Gusti

Cucina minimalista? Camera da letto industriale? Con il nostro strumento AI, puoi personalizzare qualsiasi spazio secondo le tue preferenze. Scegli tra 40 diversi stili di interior design, dal moderno e minimalista al tradizionale e bohémien.
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Adjust Even The Smallest Details

Modifica anche il più piccolo dettaglio

Cambia i mobili, modifica il colore delle pareti o aggiungi un nuovo tappeto. Con l'IA, puoi personalizzare ogni aspetto di una proprietà secondo le preferenze del tuo cliente.

Ottieni Consigli Intelligenti Istantaneamente

Scopri il Nuovo Look della Tua Stanza. Il nostro strumento AI offre consigli diretti e un'anteprima visiva di come semplici modifiche possono migliorare la tua stanza. Semplice ed efficace!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design

Ottieni Consigli Intelligenti Istantaneamente

Scopri il Nuovo Look della Tua Stanza. Il nostro strumento AI offre consigli diretti e un'anteprima visiva di come semplici modifiche possono migliorare la tua stanza. Semplice ed efficace!
Beautiful Furniture Staging using Ai Interior Design
Migliora il tuoInterior Design
Upload Image
Living Room Renovation
Workspace Renovation
AI Kitchen Designer
AI Kitchen Designer
Kitchen Renovation
Kitchen Renovation
Workspace Renovation
Living Room Refresher
Facade Renovation
Facade Renovation
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Kitchen Cabinet Replacment
Bedroom Designer
Bedroom Designer
Pool Cleanup
Pool Cleanup
Soluzione perfetta per Tutti
Interior Designer
Dai immediatamente ai tuoi clienti accesso a centinaia di scelte di design per la loro stanza. Identifica subito i loro gusti e migliora le tue consegne.
Agenti Immobiliari
Mostra ai tuoi clienti il vero potenziale di qualsiasi annuncio. Ridisegna interni, esterni e modernizza i mobili nelle immagini degli annunci.
Proprietari di Casa
Risparmia settimane di mal di testa e arreda la tua casa in pochi secondi. Scopri il potenziale della tua stanza prima di iniziare a fare acquisti.
Negozi di Mobili
Modernizza i mobili dei tuoi clienti e metti il turbo al tuo processo di vendita. Vendi la visione e impressiona i tuoi clienti.
Flexible Pricing

Prezzi

Inizia con SofaBrain con 3 render gratuiti. Passa a un piano per render illimitati e molto altro.

No setup fees
Cancel anytime
3 free credits to try
Ascolta cosa i nostri Clienti hanno da dire
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Questo è pazzesco. Niente batte SofaBrain per le Stanze Vuote"
Ho provato diversi strumenti come questo e questo è di gran lunga il migliore. Avere la possibilità di selezionare aree dell'immagine è davvero ottimo.
Zach V.
Agente Immobiliare
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Sì, è un'IA fenomenale"
Molto meglio della generazione AI di Adobe per il Virtual Staging
Hunter C.
Fotografo Immobiliare
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Incredibile. Non come le altre app AI per la casa"
Ho scoperto la vostra app su TikTok, PENSAVO che sarebbe stata come le altre app AI per la casa che ho provato ahah. Con mia grande sorpresa il vostro sito è davvero fantastico e mi sarà utile mentre cerco di arredare la mia nuova casa
Kali D.
Proprietario di Casa
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Ottimo per Render Realistici"
Uso diversi siti AI per il mio lavoro ma il vostro è stato uno dei miei preferiti per creare immagini realistiche dai rendering
Jessica L.
Interior Designer
Domande Frequenti
Tutto quello che devi sapere su sofabrain
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