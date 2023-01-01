90% of home buyers start their search online

No matter how great your property is, if it doesn't have appealing images, chances are it won't attract the buyers you want. 90% of home buyers begin their search online and 94% of them will skip a listing if it doesn't have comprehensive, appealing images. The use of AI-powered virtual staging is no longer a nice-to-have but a necessity for successful real estate professionals. AI can transform empty spaces into fully furnished, inviting homes, showcasing potential and improving the visual appeal of any listing.