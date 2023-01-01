Getting Started

The SofaBrain API allows you to programmatically create stunning interior design transformations. To get started, follow these steps:

1. Sign up for an API plan Choose from our available API plans based on your expected volume. After signing up, you'll receive your unique API key.

2. Make your first API request Use your API key in the header of your requests to the SofaBrain API endpoints. You can create new design transformations by sending a POST request to our `/api/v1/job` endpoint.

3. Monitor and receive your results Each request returns a job ID that you can use to check the status of your design transformation. You can also set up webhooks to receive automatic notifications when your designs are ready.