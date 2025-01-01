Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Cleveland

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Cleveland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Cleveland

Physical staging in Cleveland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Cleveland

Virtually stage any Cleveland listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
KASA Interiors Cleveland

KASA Interiors Cleveland

KASA Interiors Cleveland

5.0(52)
"The cost of the staging was very reasonable and was worth the investment."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
MAP Home Staging LLC

MAP Home Staging LLC

MAP Home Staging LLC

5.0(29)
"They did a great job and made the house look fantastic."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3916 Clock Pointe Trail #101, Stow, OH 44224
CallSiteMaps
Sade Home Styling

Sade Home Styling

Sade Home Styling

5.0(6)
"Professional, responsive, and high quality staging!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Roomlaut Staging and Interior Design Services

Roomlaut Staging and Interior Design Services

Roomlaut Staging and Interior Design Services

5.0(6)
"Roomlaut did a spectacular job staging for us!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Elev8 Designs Home Staging & Decor

Elev8 Designs Home Staging & Decor

Elev8 Designs Home Staging & Decor

5.0(4)
"Her staging was beautiful and we received many compliments."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Homes Aglow Staging and Redesign

Homes Aglow Staging and Redesign

Homes Aglow Staging and Redesign

5.0(22)
"Every staging they’ve done for us has exceeded expectations."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Cleveland?

Physical staging in Cleveland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Cleveland stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.