Home Stagers in Cleveland

KASA Interiors Cleveland
KASA Interiors Cleveland
“"The cost of the staging was very reasonable and was worth the investment."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 6 verified home staging services in Cleveland with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Cleveland typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Cleveland listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
KASA Interiors Cleveland
“"The cost of the staging was very reasonable and was worth the investment."”
MAP Home Staging LLC
“"They did a great job and made the house look fantastic."”
Sade Home Styling
“"Professional, responsive, and high quality staging!"”
Roomlaut Staging and Interior Design Services
“"Roomlaut did a spectacular job staging for us!"”
Elev8 Designs Home Staging & Decor
“"Her staging was beautiful and we received many compliments."”
Homes Aglow Staging and Redesign
“"Every staging they’ve done for us has exceeded expectations."”
Physical staging in Cleveland typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.