Use Cases

Instant Virtual Staging for Real Estate

Showcase your property in the best light with our AI-powered virtual staging

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders

90% of home buyers start their search online

No matter how great your property is, if it doesn't have appealing images, chances are it won't attract the buyers you want. 90% of home buyers begin their search online and 94% of them will skip a listing if it doesn't have comprehensive, appealing images. The use of AI-powered virtual staging is no longer a nice-to-have but a necessity for successful real estate professionals. AI can transform empty spaces into fully furnished, inviting homes, showcasing potential and improving the visual appeal of any listing.

Save Time and Money with AI Virtual Staging

Traditional staging is costly and time-consuming. By using AI-powered virtual staging, you cut down on these expenses and labor, all while creating stunning, realistic images that appeal to the 90% of buyers who start their search online.

Tailor Your Property to Buyer Preferences

Every buyer has different tastes. AI virtual staging allows for the customization of a property's appearance to suit various styles, attracting a broader audience and capturing the interest of the 90% of buyers browsing online.

Innovate with AI Tools in Real Estate

Features

Enhance Your Listings with AI-Powered Virtual Staging

Revolutionize your property listings. Our AI-powered virtual staging tool transforms empty interiors into beautifully staged homes, creating irresistible visuals that captivate potential buyers, save you staging costs, and get your properties sold faster.

Total Control with Object Removal and Replacement

Tailor your property visuals to perfection. With our tool's object removal and replacement feature, you can customize each space to match your client's vision, demonstrating your commitment to delivering a personalized service that sets you apart in the market.

Embrace the Power of Unlimited Images

With our AI tool, there's no limit to the amount of visual content you can produce. Utilize unlimited images to offer a comprehensive view of each property, capturing every angle and highlighting unique features, so prospective buyers can explore every corner at their leisure.

How it works

Upload Your Property Images

Start by uploading your property images. Our AI tool is set to turn any space into an appealing environment.

Select Your Ideal Interior Design Style

Choose from 20 different interior design styles. Our AI tool caters to every potential buyer's taste, broadening your listing's appeal.

Elevate Your Listings with High-Quality Images

Choose the best images for your listings, even in high-resolution. Captivate potential buyers with striking visuals that accelerate sales and rentals.

