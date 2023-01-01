Use Cases

Furniture Staging

Showcase your products with the help of AI

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders

Effortless Furniture Transformation

Revamp your staging with a single click. Swap out or remove pieces as you like, and see your furniture like never before with SofaBrain.

Creativity at Your Command

Unleash your creativity with adjustable AI intensity. From minimalist to extravagant, view your furniture staging from various creative perspectives.

A Palette of Possibilities

Breathe life into your staging with color. Using SofaBrain’s color palette feature, visualize your furniture in hues that perfectly reflect your brand.

Intuitive Staging, Specific to Your Customers

Features

Enhance Your Listings with AI-Powered Virtual Staging

Revolutionize your property listings. Our AI-powered virtual staging tool transforms empty interiors into beautifully staged homes, creating irresistible visuals that captivate potential buyers, save you staging costs, and get your properties sold faster.

Total Control with Object Removal and Replacement

Tailor your property visuals to perfection. With our tool's object removal and replacement feature, you can customize each space to match your client's vision, demonstrating your commitment to delivering a personalized service that sets you apart in the market.

Embrace the Power of Unlimited Images

With our AI tool, there's no limit to the amount of visual content you can produce. Utilize unlimited images to offer a comprehensive view of each property, capturing every angle and highlighting unique features, so prospective buyers can explore every corner at their leisure.

How it works

Upload & Pick

Upload your furniture image, choose the pieces to stage. Simple as that.

Customize

Select your room, style, and color. SofaBrain does the heavy lifting.

Select & Scale

Choose your favorite result. Scale it up. Witness the transformation.

Frequently Asked Questions