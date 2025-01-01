Interior Designers in Chicago

Interior Chicago
Interior Chicago
“"She was patient, kind, so knowledgeable, and knows exactly what is trending."”
- Specialty
- Professional organizer
- Address
- 55 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Chicago, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Interior Chicago
“"She was patient, kind, so knowledgeable, and knows exactly what is trending."”
Jasmin Reese Interiors
“"Jasmin and her team did a phenomenal job designing my condo."”
OUTLINE INTERIORS
“"Consistent, thorough and timely communication, and a great final product!"”
Amy Kartheiser Design
“"Her ability to conceptualize and execute designs is unparalleled."”
Alluring Designs Chicago
“"They were professional and timely."”
Tint Interior Design
“"The team transformed our space into a stunning, functional masterpiece."”
Habitar Design
“"She helped make my dream ideas a reality!"”
Divas N' Design Interior Design Group
“"FIRST - I gave her a budget and she worked perfectly within it."”
Anthony Michael Interior Design
“"Exceptional Design & Outstanding Service!"”
DGI Design x Build (Devon Grace Interiors)
“"The design process was thoughtful, detail-oriented, and seamless."”
CM Studio Interiors - Chicago Interior Designer
“"Her eye for detail and ability to bring a vision to life is amazing."”
Mia Rao Design
“"Mia is a creatively brave designer but she is a skilled listener."”
Alissa Johnson Interiors
“"Alissa and the AJI team helped me turn my condo into the home of my dreams!"”
Candace Mary Interiors - Chicago Interior Design
“"passionate about interior design and pleasant to engage with."”
Donna Mondi Interior Design
“"Their team executed everything for me which made the whole process easy."”
Rae Duncan Interior Design
“"Her style is bold, striking and timeless."”
Marshall Erb Design
“"Stunning work."”
Kuchar
“"They are truly talented and committed to their quality and originality."”
CCS Interior Design Group
“"Her professionalism and creative design ideas are amazing."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Chicago studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.