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Interior Designers in Chicago

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Chicago, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Chicago

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Interior Chicago

Interior Chicago

Interior Chicago

5.0(1)
"She was patient, kind, so knowledgeable, and knows exactly what is trending."
Specialty
Professional organizer
Address
55 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
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Jasmin Reese Interiors

Jasmin Reese Interiors

Jasmin Reese Interiors

4.6(10)
"Jasmin and her team did a phenomenal job designing my condo."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4111 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60618
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OUTLINE INTERIORS

OUTLINE INTERIORS

OUTLINE INTERIORS

4.6(21)
"Consistent, thorough and timely communication, and a great final product!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1142 W Madison St # 203, Chicago, IL 60607
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Amy Kartheiser Design

Amy Kartheiser Design

Amy Kartheiser Design

5.0(34)
"Her ability to conceptualize and execute designs is unparalleled."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
311 W Superior St #514, Chicago, IL 60654
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Alluring Designs Chicago

Alluring Designs Chicago

Alluring Designs Chicago

5.0(20)
"They were professional and timely."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1805 W Monterey Ave Suite 438655, Chicago, IL 60643
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Tint Interior Design

Tint Interior Design

Tint Interior Design

5.0(74)
"The team transformed our space into a stunning, functional masterpiece."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6556 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60634
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Habitar Design

Habitar Design

Habitar Design

4.9(42)
"She helped make my dream ideas a reality!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1520 N Sedgwick St APT 5A, Chicago, IL 60610
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Divas N' Design Interior Design Group

Divas N' Design Interior Design Group

Divas N' Design Interior Design Group

4.6(14)
"FIRST - I gave her a budget and she worked perfectly within it."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
444 N Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60611
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Anthony Michael Interior Design

Anthony Michael Interior Design

Anthony Michael Interior Design

4.6(41)
"Exceptional Design & Outstanding Service!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
222 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654
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DGI Design x Build (Devon Grace Interiors)

DGI Design x Build (Devon Grace Interiors)

DGI Design x Build (Devon Grace Interiors)

4.9(28)
"The design process was thoughtful, detail-oriented, and seamless."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2140 W Fulton St Suite 2F, Chicago, IL 60612
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CM Studio Interiors - Chicago Interior Designer

CM Studio Interiors - Chicago Interior Designer

CM Studio Interiors - Chicago Interior Designer

5.0(23)
"Her eye for detail and ability to bring a vision to life is amazing."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
4809 N Ravenswood Ave Suite 413, Chicago, IL 60640
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Mia Rao Design

Mia Rao Design

Mia Rao Design

5.0(16)
"Mia is a creatively brave designer but she is a skilled listener."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2003 W Fulton St #501, Chicago, IL 60612
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Alissa Johnson Interiors

Alissa Johnson Interiors

Alissa Johnson Interiors

5.0(17)
"Alissa and the AJI team helped me turn my condo into the home of my dreams!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3113 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
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Candace Mary Interiors - Chicago Interior Design

Candace Mary Interiors - Chicago Interior Design

Candace Mary Interiors - Chicago Interior Design

5.0(12)
"passionate about interior design and pleasant to engage with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Donna Mondi Interior Design

Donna Mondi Interior Design

Donna Mondi Interior Design

4.7(14)
"Their team executed everything for me which made the whole process easy."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
1517 W Carroll Ave, Chicago, IL 60607
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Rae Duncan Interior Design

Rae Duncan Interior Design

Rae Duncan Interior Design

4.9(29)
"Her style is bold, striking and timeless."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60614
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Marshall Erb Design

Marshall Erb Design

Marshall Erb Design

4.4(7)
"Stunning work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1847 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
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Kuchar

Kuchar

Kuchar

4.7(49)
"They are truly talented and committed to their quality and originality."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
650 W Lake St UNIT 220, Chicago, IL 60661
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CCS Interior Design Group

CCS Interior Design Group

CCS Interior Design Group

5.0(27)
"Her professionalism and creative design ideas are amazing."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
332 S Michigan Ave #121, Chicago, IL 60604
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Preview Chicago Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Chicago is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Chicago interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Chicago studio.

Are you affiliated with these Chicago designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.