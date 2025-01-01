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Interior Designers in Detroit

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Detroit, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Detroit

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Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC

Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC

Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC

4.9(14)
"His company is a pleasure to work with and the results are amazing!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4 Cambridge Blvd, Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
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LO Interiors Detroit

LO Interiors Detroit

LO Interiors Detroit

5.0(7)
"Leslie has such great design sense and is an absolute pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Design Studio 6 - Detroit

Design Studio 6 - Detroit

Design Studio 6 - Detroit

5.0(14)
"They host a wide array of wonderful events in a beautifully appointed space."
Specialty
Art studio
Address
8626 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48221
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PARINI

PARINI

PARINI

5.0(14)
"Working with PARINI was a TRUE pleasure and the results were extraordinary!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1111 Bellevue St #210, Detroit, MI 48207
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Pophouse

Pophouse

Pophouse

4.8(20)
"Pophouse is a top-tier interior design studio located in downtown Detroit."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1150 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226
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VERSA Interior Design

VERSA Interior Design

VERSA Interior Design

5.0(25)
"She went above and beyond to ensure every detail was just right."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Versa Design LLC, 456 Cambridge Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
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Heart + Home Interior Design

Heart + Home Interior Design

Heart + Home Interior Design

5.0(22)
"They were professional, creative, and always responsive."
Specialty
Service establishment
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NXT Design

NXT Design

NXT Design

5.0(7)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1420 Washington Blvd #301, Detroit, MI 48226
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Tiffany Jane Interiors

Tiffany Jane Interiors

Tiffany Jane Interiors

5.0(13)
"Tiffany Jane Interiors excels at perfection in every aspect of her craft!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Concetti

Concetti

Concetti

4.7(15)
"Rachel and her entire team are amazing."
Specialty
Branding agency
Address
1111 Bellevue St Suite 250, Detroit, MI 48207
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Spaces Interior Design

Spaces Interior Design

Spaces Interior Design

5.0(22)
"Professional, responsive, and top quality work."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
948 S Baldwin Rd E, Lake Orion, MI 48362
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Patrick Thompson Design

Patrick Thompson Design

Patrick Thompson Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2111 Woodward Ave #1002, Detroit, MI 48201
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Spotlight Staging and Design

Spotlight Staging and Design

Spotlight Staging and Design

5.0(28)
"The way they design and stage is truly beautifully transformational."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
25937 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
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Dan Davis Design

Dan Davis Design

Dan Davis Design

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
707 E Lewiston Ave Suite 102, Ferndale, MI 48220
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Design Studio Detroit

Design Studio Detroit

Design Studio Detroit

5.0(12)
"Emily will transform your house into a beautiful home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Mound Rd, Washington, MI 48094
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Silvia Schaeffer Design

Silvia Schaeffer Design

Silvia Schaeffer Design

5.0(21)
"She knows exactly the best products to fit your home and budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
280 N Old Woodward Ave Suite 100, Birmingham, MI 48009
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Preview Detroit Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Detroit is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Detroit interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Detroit studio.

Are you affiliated with these Detroit designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.