Interior Designers in Detroit

Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC
Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC
“"His company is a pleasure to work with and the results are amazing!"”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 4 Cambridge Blvd, Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Detroit, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Creative Detroit Placemakers, LLC
“"His company is a pleasure to work with and the results are amazing!"”
LO Interiors Detroit
“"Leslie has such great design sense and is an absolute pleasure to work with."”
Design Studio 6 - Detroit
“"They host a wide array of wonderful events in a beautifully appointed space."”
PARINI
“"Working with PARINI was a TRUE pleasure and the results were extraordinary!"”
Pophouse
“"Pophouse is a top-tier interior design studio located in downtown Detroit."”
VERSA Interior Design
“"She went above and beyond to ensure every detail was just right."”
Heart + Home Interior Design
“"They were professional, creative, and always responsive."”
NXT Design
Tiffany Jane Interiors
“"Tiffany Jane Interiors excels at perfection in every aspect of her craft!"”
Concetti
“"Rachel and her entire team are amazing."”
Spaces Interior Design
“"Professional, responsive, and top quality work."”
Patrick Thompson Design
Spotlight Staging and Design
“"The way they design and stage is truly beautifully transformational."”
Dan Davis Design
Design Studio Detroit
“"Emily will transform your house into a beautiful home."”
Silvia Schaeffer Design
“"She knows exactly the best products to fit your home and budget."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Detroit studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.