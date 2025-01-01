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Interior Designers in Louisville

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Louisville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Louisville

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KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

4.9(29)
"She made it fun and the transformation of my family room was amazing."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
8003 Vine Crest Ave, Louisville, KY 40222
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Design Theory Interior Design and Home Decor

Design Theory Interior Design and Home Decor

Design Theory Interior Design and Home Decor

5.0(29)
"They listen, understand your vision and know how to execute!"
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
6359 Meeting St #101, Prospect, KY 40059
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Living Spaces Design Group

Living Spaces Design Group

Living Spaces Design Group

4.7(26)
"She did an amazing job and now I want her to design my house."
Specialty
Consultant
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Treitz and Whayne Interiors

Treitz and Whayne Interiors

Treitz and Whayne Interiors

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2908 Brownsboro Rd STE 203, Louisville, KY 40206
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The Lee W Robinson Company

The Lee W Robinson Company

The Lee W Robinson Company

5.0(13)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
3752 Upper River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
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Shoshanna Color and Interior Design

Shoshanna Color and Interior Design

Shoshanna Color and Interior Design

5.0(10)
"She was professional, creative, thorough and well prepared."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Studio Nine Interiors

Studio Nine Interiors

Studio Nine Interiors

4.9(17)
"She has a great style and designed a beautiful living room for me."
Specialty
Window treatment store
Address
10195 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY 40299
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Amanda Jacobs Design Inc.

Amanda Jacobs Design Inc.

Amanda Jacobs Design Inc.

5.0(2)
"Wonderful business run by competent, hardworking, and professional women"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
239 S Hancock St, Louisville, KY 40202
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Natalie O Design

Natalie O Design

Natalie O Design

5.0(7)
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
701 E Kentucky St, Louisville, KY 40203
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Idea Source

Idea Source

Idea Source

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10121 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY 40299
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Hubbuch & Co.

Hubbuch & Co.

Hubbuch & Co.

4.6(5)
Specialty
Architect
Address
324 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
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J. Waddell Interiors

J. Waddell Interiors

J. Waddell Interiors

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
200 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207
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Robin's Nest Interiors

Robin's Nest Interiors

Robin's Nest Interiors

5.0(21)
"Very competent, naturally gifted for interior design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10454 Bluegrass Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40299
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Julie Sandman Interiors Inc

Julie Sandman Interiors Inc

Julie Sandman Interiors Inc

4.7(13)
"She truly listens and is patient throughout the entire design process."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7200 Deer Ridge Rd, Prospect, KY 40059
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Preview Louisville Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Louisville is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Louisville interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Louisville studio.

Are you affiliated with these Louisville designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.