Interior Designers in Louisville

KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
“"She made it fun and the transformation of my family room was amazing."”
- Specialty
- Interior Decorator
- Address
- 8003 Vine Crest Ave, Louisville, KY 40222
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Louisville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Test any Louisville design style in 30 seconds
AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.
KP Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
“"She made it fun and the transformation of my family room was amazing."”
Design Theory Interior Design and Home Decor
“"They listen, understand your vision and know how to execute!"”
Living Spaces Design Group
“"She did an amazing job and now I want her to design my house."”
Treitz and Whayne Interiors
The Lee W Robinson Company
Shoshanna Color and Interior Design
“"She was professional, creative, thorough and well prepared."”
Studio Nine Interiors
“"She has a great style and designed a beautiful living room for me."”
Amanda Jacobs Design Inc.
“"Wonderful business run by competent, hardworking, and professional women"”
Natalie O Design
Idea Source
Hubbuch & Co.
J. Waddell Interiors
Robin's Nest Interiors
“"Very competent, naturally gifted for interior design."”
Julie Sandman Interiors Inc
“"She truly listens and is patient throughout the entire design process."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Louisville studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.