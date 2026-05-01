Real Estate Video Marketing Statistics (2026)

Short answer: Listings with video get roughly 403% more inquiries than listings without, homes marketed with video sell for about 6% more on average, and properties with virtual tours sell around 31% faster. Yet only about 38% of agents use video at all and just 9% actually make listing videos — so video is still the single biggest under-used advantage in real estate marketing. Below are the 2026 numbers, what they mean, and where the opportunity is.

This page is the data backbone for our video-marketing guides. If you want the how-to, jump to how to make a real estate listing video or grab the script templates.

The headline numbers

Statistic Figure Why it matters More inquiries on listings with video +403% Video listings get over 4× the lead volume of photo-only listings Homes sold above asking with video marketing ~6% Video drives competitive tension and higher offers Faster sale with a virtual tour ~31% Tours pre-qualify buyers, shortening days on market Faster sale with drone/aerial video ~68% Comprehensive visual context accelerates decisions Buyers who expect a video tour ~58% A majority now treat video as table stakes Sellers who prefer an agent who uses video ~73% Video wins the listing appointment, not just the buyer Agents who use video in marketing ~38% The majority still don't — your opening Agents who actually make listing videos ~9% Making video is rarer still Sellers who say their agent used video ~10% The execution gap is enormous

What the data actually says

Video drives dramatically more inquiries

The most consistent figure across 2026 marketing reports is that listings featuring video receive about 403% more inquiries than those without. The mechanism is simple: video holds attention longer than a photo carousel, surfaces in more feeds (portals and social algorithms favor it), and gives buyers enough confidence to reach out.

Video correlates with higher sale prices

Homes marketed with video have sold for roughly 6% above asking on average. Video doesn't change the house — it changes how many motivated buyers see it and how emotionally invested they get. More eyes plus more emotion equals more competing offers, which pushes price up.

Tours and aerials speed up the sale

Properties with virtual tours sell about 31% faster, and homes with drone/aerial video sell up to 68% faster. Both work by pre-qualifying buyers: someone who has effectively "walked" the home online before booking a showing arrives ready to act, so fewer tire-kickers and shorter days on market.

Buyers and sellers both expect it now

About 58% of buyers expect a video tour of a property, and roughly 73% of homeowners say they're more likely to hire an agent who markets with video. That second number is the one most agents underrate — video isn't just a buyer tool, it's a listing-presentation tool. Showing up with a video plan helps you win the listing in the first place.

The opportunity gap (this is the real story)

Here's the statistic that should change your marketing plan: despite everything above, only about 38% of agents use video at all, just 9% make listing videos, and only 10% of sellers report that their agent used video to sell their home.

In other words, the thing buyers expect and sellers reward is something nine out of ten agents still aren't doing well. In most markets, consistent video alone is enough to stand out — you don't need to be the best videographer in your city, you just need to actually show up on video while your competitors don't.

Short-form is where attention lives in 2026

Vertical short-form video (Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts) is the default discovery format. If you shoot a tour or a neighborhood spotlight, shoot vertical first.

(Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts) is the default discovery format. If you shoot a tour or a neighborhood spotlight, shoot vertical first. 30–60 second tours perform best for short-form; save the long walkthrough for YouTube and your listing page.

tours perform best for short-form; save the long walkthrough for YouTube and your listing page. Authentic beats polished. Across 2026 commentary, iPhone-shot, personality-forward video consistently outperforms over-produced tours with no clear hook. Don't let perfectionism stop you from posting.

Across 2026 commentary, iPhone-shot, personality-forward video consistently outperforms over-produced tours with no clear hook. Don't let perfectionism stop you from posting. Consistency over perfection. The agents winning on short-form are posting 3–5 times a week, not producing one flawless film a quarter.

See our real estate Reels ideas for 30 formats you can shoot this week, and our video hooks guide for the first 3 seconds that decide whether anyone watches.

The retention and ranking numbers behind short-form

Watch time is the #1 ranking signal on Instagram Reels in 2026, gated by a 3-second retention threshold — lose viewers in the first 3 seconds and the algorithm stops promoting the video.

on Instagram Reels in 2026, gated by a — lose viewers in the first 3 seconds and the algorithm stops promoting the video. The other two confirmed Reels signals are likes per reach and sends per reach (DM shares) — and DM shares are the strongest signal for reaching new audiences.

and — and DM shares are the strongest signal for reaching new audiences. On YouTube, engagement drops roughly 20% after the first 30 seconds , another ~25% from 30–60 seconds , and another ~35% from 60–120 seconds — so front-load value and keep tours tight.

, another , and another — so front-load value and keep tours tight. Hashtags aren't a reach lever: recent data shows posts without hashtags got about 23% higher reach than hashtag-heavy posts.

How fast video ranks in search

Well-optimized YouTube videos typically surface in YouTube search within 48–72 hours and can rank in Google within 1–2 weeks — and unlike a social post, they keep generating leads for months or years. See real estate video SEO for the ranking playbook.

How to act on these numbers

Make a video for every listing. Even a 45-second vertical walkthrough beats no video, and puts you in the top ~10% of agents on execution. Lead generation > production value. A clear hook and a real point of view matter more than cinematic gear. Repurpose ruthlessly. One listing shoot becomes a Reel, a YouTube tour, a neighborhood clip, and a "just listed" teaser. Start from your photos if you have to. No time to film? You can turn listing photos into a video and still capture most of the inquiry lift. Make the home look its best first. Video amplifies whatever it points at — an empty or cluttered room looks worse in motion. Virtually stage the space before you shoot.

Methodology and sources

These figures are aggregated from 2026 real-estate marketing reports and surveys. Percentages vary somewhat between sources and markets — treat them as directional benchmarks, not guarantees, and cite the original report when you republish a specific number. Key sources include industry roundups from PhotoUp, Reel-E, Wyzowl, and broader 2026 real-estate marketing analyses.

FAQ

Do listings with video really get more inquiries?

Yes — the most-cited 2026 figure is that listings with video receive about 403% more inquiries than photo-only listings. Video earns more feed placement on portals and social platforms and holds attention longer, which converts into more leads. Even a short vertical walkthrough captures much of the lift.

Do homes with video sell for more money?

On average, homes marketed with video have sold for roughly 6% above asking. Video doesn't change the property, but it gets more motivated buyers emotionally invested, which increases competing offers and pushes the final price up.

What percentage of real estate agents use video?

Only about 38% of agents use video in their marketing, and just ~9% actually produce listing videos. Because adoption is so low while buyer and seller demand is high, consistent video is one of the easiest ways to stand out in most markets.

Does video help homes sell faster?

Yes. Properties with virtual tours sell about 31% faster, and homes with drone or aerial video sell up to 68% faster. Both formats pre-qualify buyers so they arrive ready to act, which shortens days on market.

What kind of video should agents prioritize in 2026?

Short-form vertical video for discovery (Reels, TikTok, Shorts), built around a strong 3-second hook, plus a longer walkthrough on YouTube and the listing page. Authentic, personality-forward video shot on a phone typically outperforms over-produced tours.