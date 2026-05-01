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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team
Editorial Team · Published 2026-05-01 · Last reviewed 2026-05-20
Matterport Pricing (2026): Plans, Hidden Costs & ROI
Short answer: Matterport's software subscriptions in 2026 run from a free tier (1 active space) up through Starter (~$10/month, 5 spaces), Professional (~$69/month, 25 spaces), and Business/Enterprise ($309+/month). The subscription is only part of the cost: a Pro3 camera is ~$6,000 if you capture your own scans, hosting is ~$20/month per active space, and add-ons like schematic floor plans (+$50), the MatterPak bundle (+$100), and point-cloud export (+$150) are billed separately.
How Matterport pricing breaks down
Matterport is a 3D-tour platform, and the sticker subscription understates the real total:
- Software plans: Free (1 space) · Starter ~$10/mo (5) · Professional ~$69/mo (25) · Business ~$309/mo (larger portfolios, API).
- Hosting: ~$20/month per active space — tours stop hosting if you stop paying, so the cost is ongoing.
- Capture hardware: a Pro3 camera is ~$6,000; alternatively you can use a compatible phone/360 camera at lower quality, or hire a Matterport photographer per-shoot.
- Add-ons: floor plans +$50, MatterPak +$100, E57 point cloud +$150 — per space.
For an agent doing a handful of listings, the realistic all-in is the Professional plan plus per-space hosting plus whatever capture method you choose.
Is a 3D tour worth it for every listing?
Matterport shines for large, luxury, or unusual properties where buyers genuinely need to walk the space — and for commercial. For typical residential listings, many agents find that strong photos, a short listing video, and virtual staging drive most of the engagement at a fraction of the ongoing cost, reserving full 3D tours for higher-end homes.
A lighter-weight visual stack
If the goal is making listings look their best rather than a full walkable scan, the cheaper, faster stack is AI virtual staging + photo enhancement + a short listing video. Sofabrain handles the staging and enhancement side — empty rooms furnished in seconds, dated rooms refreshed, exteriors cleaned up — with flat monthly pricing and no camera to buy. Pair it with a photo-to-video tour and you cover most listings without a per-space hosting bill.
Frequently asked questions
How much does Matterport cost per month?
Software runs from free (1 space) to ~$10 (Starter), ~$69 (Professional), and $309+ (Business). Add ~$20/month per active space for hosting, plus any add-ons and the ~$6,000 camera if you capture your own scans.
Why is Matterport more expensive than it looks?
The subscription excludes hosting (~$20/month per space, ongoing), the ~$6,000 Pro3 camera, and per-space add-ons like floor plans (+$50) and MatterPak (+$100). The all-in cost is well above the headline plan price.
Do I need Matterport for every listing?
Usually not. 3D tours pay off most for large, luxury, or commercial spaces. For typical residential listings, photos + virtual staging + a short video drive most engagement at far lower ongoing cost.
What's a cheaper alternative to Matterport for listing visuals?
AI virtual staging plus photo enhancement and a listing video covers most homes without hardware or per-space hosting fees, at flat monthly pricing.
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