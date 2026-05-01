Zillow Showcase Cost (2026): What Agents Actually Pay

Short answer: Zillow Showcase is an agent product, not a seller one — sellers don't pay for it directly. As of 2026 it's sold two ways: a monthly subscription starting around $400/month (which includes one Showcase listing), or a pay-at-closing model that takes $1 up front and the balance — roughly $400 to $950 depending on the home's price — when the home sells. Additional listings on the subscription run about $300 to $1,150 each, scaled to home price. Zillow markets it on the claim that Showcase listings sell for about 2% (~$7,000) more on average.

How Zillow Showcase pricing works

Showcase bundles richer listing media (a larger photo presentation, an interactive floor plan, and AI virtual staging inside Zillow) and prioritizes the listing's placement on Zillow. Because it's tied to the agent's Zillow account, the cost structure is built around how many listings you run it on:

Monthly subscription — starts ~$400/month and includes one Showcase listing; you add more listings at $300–$1,150 each depending on the property's price band.

— starts ~$400/month and includes one Showcase listing; you add more listings at $300–$1,150 each depending on the property's price band. Pay-at-closing — $1 to start, then $400–$950 at closing based on home price. Better for agents who don't want a fixed monthly commitment.

Either way, the per-listing economics climb with the price of the home — a luxury listing costs more to Showcase than a starter home.

Is it worth it?

Zillow's own data says Showcase listings sell for ~2% more and that agents who Showcase most of their listings win ~30% more listings than comparable non-Showcase agents. Those are vendor figures, so weigh them accordingly — but the placement and presentation advantage on the largest US portal is real. The honest catch agents raise most: the staging built into Showcase has gotten mixed reviews for quality, and everything lives inside Zillow's ecosystem.

The independent alternative for the visuals

If what you actually want from Showcase is better listing visuals — staged rooms, decluttered photos, curb-appeal touch-ups — you can produce those independently for a fraction of a per-listing Showcase fee and use them anywhere (your MLS, your site, social, and Zillow). Sofabrain stages empty or dated rooms in seconds and gives you images you own and control, instead of media locked to one portal.

Just remember: whoever creates your altered listing photos, you are responsible for disclosing them per your MLS and state rules (e.g. California AB 723). See our disclosure guide.

Frequently asked questions

Does the seller pay for Zillow Showcase?

No. Showcase is an agent subscription/product. Some agents pass the cost along or fold it into their marketing, but Zillow bills the agent, not the seller directly.

How much is Zillow Showcase per listing?

On the subscription, the first Showcase listing is included (~$400/month) and additional listings run roughly $300–$1,150 each depending on the home's price. On pay-at-closing, it's $1 up front and about $400–$950 at close.

Is Zillow Showcase worth the cost?

Zillow reports ~2% higher sale prices and ~30% more listings won for heavy Showcase users. Those are vendor numbers. The presentation and placement boost on Zillow is genuine; the trade-offs are cost-per-luxury-listing and being locked into Zillow's ecosystem and staging quality.

Can I get the staging without paying for Showcase?

Yes. You can create your own staged, decluttered, and enhanced photos with an independent AI staging tool and use them on every channel including Zillow — typically for far less than a per-listing Showcase fee.