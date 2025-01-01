Find Designers

Interior Designers in Columbus

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Columbus, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Columbus

Test any Columbus design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Crimson Design Group

Crimson Design Group

Crimson Design Group

4.5(24)
"She has impeccable design advice."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
825 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43215
CallSiteMaps
Dwell Well Design Co.

Dwell Well Design Co.

Dwell Well Design Co.

5.0(13)
"Jessica provided excellent customer service and beautiful design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2020 Leonard Ave #205, Columbus, OH 43219
CallSiteMaps
Grand Design Group

Grand Design Group

Grand Design Group

5.0(1)
"I highly recommend them for anyone seeking upscale, high-design solutions!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
211 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215
CallSiteMaps
SURROUND Interior Design

SURROUND Interior Design

SURROUND Interior Design

4.9(13)
"They absolutely listened to what I wanted and delivered."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
122 E Main St, New Albany, OH 43054
CallSiteMaps
SB HOME STAGING & DESIGN

SB HOME STAGING & DESIGN

SB HOME STAGING & DESIGN

4.8(78)
"Their professionalism, creativity, and expertise are unmatched!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
950 Taylor Station Rd Suite A, Columbus, OH 43230
CallSiteMaps
Birch and Co

Birch and Co

Birch and Co

5.0(11)
"Birch & Co went above and beyond with the furnishing of our new home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5080 Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH 43082
CallSiteMaps
KP Designs Group

KP Designs Group

KP Designs Group

4.9(24)
"She was with us every step of the way from blue prints to throw pillows."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
8910 Commerce Loop Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
CallSiteMaps
Hackett House Studio

Hackett House Studio

Hackett House Studio

5.0(3)
"Erin has a great sense of design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2638 Eastcleft Dr, Columbus, OH 43221
CallSiteMaps
Interior Works Sally McDonald

Interior Works Sally McDonald

Interior Works Sally McDonald

5.0(11)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1080 Goodale Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212
CallSiteMaps
Peace and Pine Designs

Peace and Pine Designs

Peace and Pine Designs

4.8(21)
"The attention to detail and creative use of different spaces were amazing!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Staging Spaces

Staging Spaces

Staging Spaces

4.9(78)
"Kelly and her team at Staging Spaces do an unbelievable job with my clients."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4216 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214
CallSiteMaps
Cap City Closets

Cap City Closets

Cap City Closets

4.9(60)
"Josh was fantastic to work with and designed our closet within minutes!!"
Specialty
Home improvement store
Address
2098 Tremont Ctr, Columbus, OH 43221
CallSiteMaps
Dwell Interiors LLC

Dwell Interiors LLC

Dwell Interiors LLC

5.0(10)
"She made the space feel inviting and everything photographed really well."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
951 Robinwood Ave, Whitehall, OH 43213
CallSiteMaps

Preview Columbus Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Columbus is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Columbus interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Columbus studio.

Are you affiliated with these Columbus designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.