Interior Designers in Columbus

Crimson Design Group
Crimson Design Group
“"She has impeccable design advice."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 825 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43215
Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Columbus, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Crimson Design Group
“"She has impeccable design advice."”
Dwell Well Design Co.
“"Jessica provided excellent customer service and beautiful design."”
Grand Design Group
“"I highly recommend them for anyone seeking upscale, high-design solutions!"”
SURROUND Interior Design
“"They absolutely listened to what I wanted and delivered."”
SB HOME STAGING & DESIGN
“"Their professionalism, creativity, and expertise are unmatched!"”
Birch and Co
“"Birch & Co went above and beyond with the furnishing of our new home."”
KP Designs Group
“"She was with us every step of the way from blue prints to throw pillows."”
Hackett House Studio
“"Erin has a great sense of design."”
Interior Works Sally McDonald
Peace and Pine Designs
“"The attention to detail and creative use of different spaces were amazing!"”
Staging Spaces
“"Kelly and her team at Staging Spaces do an unbelievable job with my clients."”
Cap City Closets
“"Josh was fantastic to work with and designed our closet within minutes!!"”
Dwell Interiors LLC
“"She made the space feel inviting and everything photographed really well."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Columbus studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.