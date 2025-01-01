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Interior Designers in Denver

Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Denver, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Denver

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MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design

MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design

MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design

4.8(41)
"Their design vision and attention to detail is unmatched."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
601 S Broadway G, Denver, CO 80209
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Havenly

Havenly

Havenly

4.5(156)
"Our designer took our style and helped us create a living room that we love!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3200 Cherry Creek S Dr #210, Denver, CO 80209
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Annabode Interior Design

Annabode Interior Design

Annabode Interior Design

5.0(46)
"They were great, giving me ideas on a way forward within my comfort level!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1557 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
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Rooms By Sandy | Decorating Den Interiors | Interior Designer in Denver, CO

Rooms By Sandy | Decorating Den Interiors | Interior Designer in Denver, CO

Rooms By Sandy | Decorating Den Interiors | Interior Designer in Denver, CO

4.5(17)
"She executed the job professionally and within budget."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Form Studio

Form Studio

Form Studio

4.8(13)
"Amanda and Madison are great to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors

5.0(40)
"They turned my ideas into a beautiful vision, surpassing my expectations."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
870 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204
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Michelle Nelson Style

Michelle Nelson Style

Michelle Nelson Style

5.0(41)
"Michelle is energetic, knowledgeable, professional and creative."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Studio Lea

Studio Lea

Studio Lea

5.0(18)
"The second project turned out beautifully and exceeded my high expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
670 N Grant St #826, Denver, CO 80203
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DAMN GOOD INTERIORS

DAMN GOOD INTERIORS

DAMN GOOD INTERIORS

5.0(13)
"They provide outstanding designs on time and are great communicators."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3001 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216
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Duet Design: Luxury Interior Design Denver

Duet Design: Luxury Interior Design Denver

Duet Design: Luxury Interior Design Denver

5.0(15)
"They are incredibly knowledgeable and excellent at their craft."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1873 S Bellaire St # 1100, Denver, CO 80222
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Nancy Sanford Interiors

Nancy Sanford Interiors

Nancy Sanford Interiors

4.5(11)
"I couldn’t be happier with the beautiful work she did for me."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206
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Interior Design by Kimberly, LLC.

Interior Design by Kimberly, LLC.

Interior Design by Kimberly, LLC.

5.0(36)
"Prompt, organized, meticulous, and she is spot on with her designs!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Inside Stories - Interior Designers Denver

Inside Stories - Interior Designers Denver

Inside Stories - Interior Designers Denver

4.7(75)
"She crushed what we were looking for in terms our style and functionality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5650 S Windermere St, Littleton, CO 80120
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Marlena Design Group

Marlena Design Group

Marlena Design Group

4.8(21)
"... venue to host an event ♥️ run by an amazing interior designer."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
100 S Madison St #8b, Denver, CO 80209
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Basil + Tate | Denver Interior Design

Basil + Tate | Denver Interior Design

Basil + Tate | Denver Interior Design

5.0(25)
"They made our home exactly what we wanted - beautiful and functional!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5483 S Prince St, Littleton, CO 80120
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Atelier Interior Design

Atelier Interior Design

Atelier Interior Design

4.9(19)
"I love how our finished rooms look, very unique and custom."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1832 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218
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JL Interior Design

JL Interior Design

JL Interior Design

4.7(15)
"She helped finalize last minute details on a new build."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
600 17th St Ste 2800 South, Denver, CO 80202
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Studio Thomas

Studio Thomas

Studio Thomas

5.0(17)
"They provide incredible customer service and top notch designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5500 Greenwood Plaza Blvd #220, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
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Truss Interiors & Renovations

Truss Interiors & Renovations

Truss Interiors & Renovations

5.0(23)
"Julee and her team had the vision and brought that vision to life."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
501 S Cherry St, Denver, CO 80246
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Kimberly Timmons Interiors

Kimberly Timmons Interiors

Kimberly Timmons Interiors

4.7(14)
"Kimberly Timmons saved me from making a huge mistake on my custom new build."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2000 S Colorado Blvd Colorado Center Tower 1, Suite, Suite 1500, Denver, CO 80222
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Preview Denver Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Denver is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Denver interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Denver studio.

Are you affiliated with these Denver designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.