Interior Designers in Denver

MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design
MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design
“"Their design vision and attention to detail is unmatched."”
- Specialty
- Bathroom remodeler
- Address
- 601 S Broadway G, Denver, CO 80209
Browse 20 verified interior design studios in Denver, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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MARGARITA BRAVO – Luxury Interior Design
“"Their design vision and attention to detail is unmatched."”
Havenly
“"Our designer took our style and helped us create a living room that we love!"”
Annabode Interior Design
“"They were great, giving me ideas on a way forward within my comfort level!"”
Rooms By Sandy | Decorating Den Interiors | Interior Designer in Denver, CO
“"She executed the job professionally and within budget."”
Form Studio
“"Amanda and Madison are great to work with."”
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
“"They turned my ideas into a beautiful vision, surpassing my expectations."”
Michelle Nelson Style
“"Michelle is energetic, knowledgeable, professional and creative."”
Studio Lea
“"The second project turned out beautifully and exceeded my high expectations."”
DAMN GOOD INTERIORS
“"They provide outstanding designs on time and are great communicators."”
Duet Design: Luxury Interior Design Denver
“"They are incredibly knowledgeable and excellent at their craft."”
Nancy Sanford Interiors
“"I couldn’t be happier with the beautiful work she did for me."”
Interior Design by Kimberly, LLC.
“"Prompt, organized, meticulous, and she is spot on with her designs!"”
Inside Stories - Interior Designers Denver
“"She crushed what we were looking for in terms our style and functionality."”
Marlena Design Group
“"... venue to host an event ♥️ run by an amazing interior designer."”
Basil + Tate | Denver Interior Design
“"They made our home exactly what we wanted - beautiful and functional!"”
Atelier Interior Design
“"I love how our finished rooms look, very unique and custom."”
JL Interior Design
“"She helped finalize last minute details on a new build."”
Studio Thomas
“"They provide incredible customer service and top notch designs."”
Truss Interiors & Renovations
“"Julee and her team had the vision and brought that vision to life."”
Kimberly Timmons Interiors
“"Kimberly Timmons saved me from making a huge mistake on my custom new build."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Denver studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.