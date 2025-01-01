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Interior Designers in Tampa

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Tampa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Tampa

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Crespo Design Group

Crespo Design Group

Crespo Design Group

5.0(15)
"Their expertise and knowledge gave us the exact result we wanted."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3119 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629
CallSiteMaps
InterLux Interiors

InterLux Interiors

InterLux Interiors

5.0(55)
"Every design she touches transforms into a stunning, high-end space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
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Modern Design Homes Interior Design

Modern Design Homes Interior Design

Modern Design Homes Interior Design

5.0(10)
"The interior design fit everything we were looking for, and is perfect!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Ponton Interiors

Ponton Interiors

Ponton Interiors

5.0(28)
"Their designs are thoughtful, well-organized, and a pleasure to execute."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1211 N Westshore Blvd # 300, Tampa, FL 33607
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Sixth Sense Studio

Sixth Sense Studio

Sixth Sense Studio

4.8(17)
"They took the time to see my vision and made it even better !"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1646 W Snow Ave Suite 64, Tampa, FL 33606
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Ann Cox Design

Ann Cox Design

Ann Cox Design

5.0(16)
"Her creativity and love of color shine through in her projects."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4011 N Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
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RE | AD Interior Design & Home Staging

RE | AD Interior Design & Home Staging

RE | AD Interior Design & Home Staging

5.0(30)
"She understood my vision, delivered on time, and the results are stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2115 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33605
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Coco Design Group

Coco Design Group

Coco Design Group

5.0(25)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
406 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33606
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Cruz Interiors Inc.

Cruz Interiors Inc.

Cruz Interiors Inc.

5.0(42)
"Christina and her team are great to work with and her taste is beautiful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
229 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
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Marketplace Interiors

Marketplace Interiors

Marketplace Interiors

4.8(9)
"Good Eye, but they put an extremely high markup on the pieces sold."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
301 N Willow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
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Gage-Martin Interiors

Gage-Martin Interiors

Gage-Martin Interiors

5.0(6)
"I can’t make a decision without them!!"
Specialty
Design agency
Address
2906 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629
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Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors

Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors

Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors

4.5(35)
"They’re extremely thorough, very professional, and reliable."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3802 Ehrlich Rd #201, Tampa, FL 33624
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Structure Interior Design Studio

Structure Interior Design Studio

Structure Interior Design Studio

5.0(19)
"The textures, the palette, the furniture scale, the artwork, the lighting."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2002 E 5th Ave Suite 107, Tampa, FL 33605
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CREATIVE DESIGN INTERIORS TAMPA

CREATIVE DESIGN INTERIORS TAMPA

CREATIVE DESIGN INTERIORS TAMPA

5.0(2)
Specialty
Furniture maker
Address
2009 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
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Tweak Your Space

Tweak Your Space

Tweak Your Space

4.5(16)
"She changed the throw pillows, and the difference is stunning!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1303 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
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Ackerbloom Vela Interiors

Ackerbloom Vela Interiors

Ackerbloom Vela Interiors

5.0(43)
"Her focus on even the smallest details resulted in a beautiful space for us."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1646 W Snow Ave Suite 43, Tampa, FL 33606
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Casa Ria Interior Design & Home Staging

Casa Ria Interior Design & Home Staging

Casa Ria Interior Design & Home Staging

5.0(20)
"She did an outstanding job with our project and exceeded our expectations."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
K. Jillian Designs

K. Jillian Designs

K. Jillian Designs

5.0(52)
"She transformed my dated condominium into an oasis."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3030 N Rocky Point Dr Suite 150, Tampa, FL 33607
CallSiteMaps

Preview Tampa Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Tampa is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Tampa interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Tampa studio.

Are you affiliated with these Tampa designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.