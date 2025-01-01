Interior Designers in Tampa

Crespo Design Group
Crespo Design Group
“"Their expertise and knowledge gave us the exact result we wanted."”
- Specialty
- Bathroom remodeler
- Address
- 3119 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Tampa, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Crespo Design Group
“"Their expertise and knowledge gave us the exact result we wanted."”
InterLux Interiors
“"Every design she touches transforms into a stunning, high-end space."”
Modern Design Homes Interior Design
“"The interior design fit everything we were looking for, and is perfect!"”
Ponton Interiors
“"Their designs are thoughtful, well-organized, and a pleasure to execute."”
Sixth Sense Studio
“"They took the time to see my vision and made it even better !"”
Ann Cox Design
“"Her creativity and love of color shine through in her projects."”
RE | AD Interior Design & Home Staging
“"She understood my vision, delivered on time, and the results are stunning."”
Coco Design Group
Cruz Interiors Inc.
“"Christina and her team are great to work with and her taste is beautiful."”
Marketplace Interiors
“"Good Eye, but they put an extremely high markup on the pieces sold."”
Gage-Martin Interiors
“"I can’t make a decision without them!!"”
Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors
“"They’re extremely thorough, very professional, and reliable."”
Structure Interior Design Studio
“"The textures, the palette, the furniture scale, the artwork, the lighting."”
CREATIVE DESIGN INTERIORS TAMPA
Tweak Your Space
“"She changed the throw pillows, and the difference is stunning!"”
Ackerbloom Vela Interiors
“"Her focus on even the smallest details resulted in a beautiful space for us."”
Casa Ria Interior Design & Home Staging
“"She did an outstanding job with our project and exceeded our expectations."”
K. Jillian Designs
“"She transformed my dated condominium into an oasis."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Tampa studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.