Interior Designers in Washington

Zoë Feldman Design
Zoë Feldman Design
“"The entire team has great taste and is professional and organized."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1667 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Washington, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Zoë Feldman Design
“"The entire team has great taste and is professional and organized."”
Hudson & Crane
“"They presented a sample design with choices for each item in the look."”
Affordable Interior Design by Uploft - Washington, DC
“"I hired affordable interior design to design my new condo."”
LISA & LEROY
“"They are creative, professional, and a pleasure to work with."”
Amanda Elizabeth Interiors
“"Her patience, attention to detail and design eye are incredible."”
Modern Property Design
“"She was a designer and eventually became a trusted friend."”
L'Space Interior
Sroka Design Inc
Zooz Interior Design
“"Oliwia transformed her home into a modern marvel on a budget."”
Edith Gregson Interiors
“"They listened carefully to my ideas and offered thoughtful suggestions."”
Lily Z Designs
“"The design plan she came up with for my condo very beautiful and luxury."”
Storie Collective
“"Sara and the team helped us make our dream home a reality."”
Mary Douglas Drysdale Interior Design
“"She is thorough, creative, and an exceptional listener."”
Darryl Carter Inc
Splendid & Swanky
“"They nailed the design and worked within my budget."”
FORMA Design Inc
“"Andreas has fabulous taste and an eye for all the necessary details."”
Unparalleled Eye Designs
“"Literally transformed my space into a cozy, stylish haven."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Washington studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.