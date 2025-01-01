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Interior Designers in Washington

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Washington, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Washington

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Zoë Feldman Design

Zoë Feldman Design

Zoë Feldman Design

4.8(21)
"The entire team has great taste and is professional and organized."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1667 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
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Hudson & Crane

Hudson & Crane

Hudson & Crane

4.5(15)
"They presented a sample design with choices for each item in the look."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1726 Connecticut Ave NW #4, Washington, DC 20009
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Affordable Interior Design by Uploft - Washington, DC

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft - Washington, DC

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft - Washington, DC

4.5(12)
"I hired affordable interior design to design my new condo."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1615 Q St NW #1108, Washington, DC 20009
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LISA & LEROY

LISA & LEROY

LISA & LEROY

5.0(23)
"They are creative, professional, and a pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
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Amanda Elizabeth Interiors

Amanda Elizabeth Interiors

Amanda Elizabeth Interiors

4.6(10)
"Her patience, attention to detail and design eye are incredible."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
601 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
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Modern Property Design

Modern Property Design

Modern Property Design

5.0(5)
"She was a designer and eventually became a trusted friend."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
734 Butternut St NW, Washington, DC 20012
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L'Space Interior

L'Space Interior

L'Space Interior

5.0(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3147 Adams Mill Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
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Sroka Design Inc

Sroka Design Inc

Sroka Design Inc

5.0(10)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2158 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
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Zooz Interior Design

Zooz Interior Design

Zooz Interior Design

5.0(10)
"Oliwia transformed her home into a modern marvel on a budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4201 Cathedral Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
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Edith Gregson Interiors

Edith Gregson Interiors

Edith Gregson Interiors

5.0(14)
"They listened carefully to my ideas and offered thoughtful suggestions."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3303 Fessenden St NW, Washington, DC 20008
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Lily Z Designs

Lily Z Designs

Lily Z Designs

5.0(9)
"The design plan she came up with for my condo very beautiful and luxury."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
1665 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
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Storie Collective

Storie Collective

Storie Collective

4.9(38)
"Sara and the team helped us make our dream home a reality."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Mary Douglas Drysdale Interior Design

Mary Douglas Drysdale Interior Design

Mary Douglas Drysdale Interior Design

4.8(21)
"She is thorough, creative, and an exceptional listener."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2026 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
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Darryl Carter Inc

Darryl Carter Inc

Darryl Carter Inc

4.9(8)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1320 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
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Splendid & Swanky

Splendid & Swanky

Splendid & Swanky

4.8(65)
"They nailed the design and worked within my budget."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1336 Parkwood Pl NW Unit 1, Washington, DC 20010
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FORMA Design Inc

FORMA Design Inc

FORMA Design Inc

5.0(27)
"Andreas has fabulous taste and an eye for all the necessary details."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
1524 U St NW #200, Washington, DC 20009
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Unparalleled Eye Designs

Unparalleled Eye Designs

Unparalleled Eye Designs

4.9(33)
"Literally transformed my space into a cozy, stylish haven."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps

Preview Washington Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Washington is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Washington interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Washington studio.

Are you affiliated with these Washington designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.