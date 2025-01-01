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Real Estate Photographers in Surrey

Connect with top-rated real estate photographers in Surrey who use cutting-edge AI tools to create stunning property visuals that help listings sell faster.

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Top Real Estate Photographers in Surrey

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Aura By Harry

Aura By Harry

Aura By Harry

5.0(50)
"Harry is very professional photographer and videographer."
Specialty
Video editing service
Address
14355 62 Ave Unit 35, Surrey, BC V3X 1A4, Canada
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Jagtar Photography

Jagtar Photography

Jagtar Photography

5.0(66)
"The result was beautiful photos I’m excited to use for my business!"
Specialty
Photography service
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ONIKON Creative Inc.

ONIKON Creative Inc.

ONIKON Creative Inc.

4.8(59)
"This email is all provided after you ask for the brochures."
Specialty
Video production service
Address
10330 152 St #290, Surrey, BC V3R 4G8, Canada
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Royal Photo Studio

Royal Photo Studio

Royal Photo Studio

4.5(451)
"They even clicked a few shots for my LinkedIn profile!"
Specialty
Photography studio
Address
8138 128 St unit 171, Surrey, BC V3W 1R1, Canada
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Snaphouss Surrey

Snaphouss Surrey

Snaphouss Surrey

5.0(15)
"Highly recommend using Snaphouss for your real estate photos and videos."
Specialty
Photography service
Address
7404 King George Blvd Suite 200, Surrey, BC V3W 1N6, Canada
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iPixels Production (Photo & Cinema)

iPixels Production (Photo & Cinema)

iPixels Production (Photo & Cinema)

4.8(17)
"Our photos and highlight video were received quickly."
Specialty
Photography service
Address
149 St, Surrey, BC V3R 7W7, Canada
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Timeless By Singh Photography

Timeless By Singh Photography

Timeless By Singh Photography

5.0(13)
"Excellent business photos, smooth communication, and high-quality results."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
7318 143 St, Surrey, BC V3W 7T6, Canada
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Ravi Gill Photo + Art

Ravi Gill Photo + Art

Ravi Gill Photo + Art

5.0(23)
"Ravi is a pleasure to work with for our real estate photos."
Specialty
Photography service
Address
18585 67a Ave, Surrey, BC V3S 9B5, Canada
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Judith Laurel Photography

Judith Laurel Photography

Judith Laurel Photography

5.0(34)
"Judy took headshot photos for my website."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
12448 23 A Ave, Surrey, BC V4A 9X6, Canada
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Vexahomes | Real estate Media

Vexahomes | Real estate Media

Vexahomes | Real estate Media

5.0(22)
"I use VexaHomes for all my photography needs."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Shenu’s Studio Inc.

Shenu’s Studio Inc.

Shenu’s Studio Inc.

4.9(77)
"Best photographer in Surrey, Canada."
Specialty
Photographer
Address
10311 129a St, Surrey, BC V3T 5P2, Canada
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Dawson Media

Dawson Media

Dawson Media

5.0(6)
"Fantastic photographer helped us sell our home fast!"
Specialty
Photographer
Address
5921 177b St #3, Surrey, BC V3S 4J7, Canada
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Fraser Valley Virtual Inc.

Fraser Valley Virtual Inc.

Fraser Valley Virtual Inc.

4.9(50)
"Highly recommend for any real estate photography needs!"
Specialty
Photography service
Address
7476 147a St, Surrey, BC V3S 8Y6, Canada
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SeeVirtual Marketing & Photography

SeeVirtual Marketing & Photography

SeeVirtual Marketing & Photography

4.9(135)
"I have been working with SeeVirtual Marketing & Photography for many years."
Specialty
Aerial photographer
Address
5830 176a St #101, Surrey, BC V3S 4H5, Canada
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Golden Memories Photo Studio

Golden Memories Photo Studio

Golden Memories Photo Studio

4.6(651)
"5$ for the photo, best deal in Surrey."
Specialty
Photography studio
Address
7928 128 St #115, Surrey, BC V3W 4E8, Canada
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Chirag's Pixhub Photography

Chirag's Pixhub Photography

Chirag's Pixhub Photography

5.0(28)
"The final photos were stunning and exceeded all my expectations."
Specialty
Video production service
Address
10788 139 St, Surrey, BC V3T 0A6, Canada
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Elevate Your Real Estate Photography in Surrey

In the competitive Surrey real estate market, high-quality property photography is essential for standing out. SofaBrain's AI-powered tools help photographers enhance their services by offering virtual staging, room redesigns, and image enhancements.

With Surrey property listings increasingly competing for buyer attention online, professional photographers who leverage AI technology can provide more value to their real estate clients.
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Are You a Real Estate Photographer in Surrey?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to enhance your photography services and attract more clients in the Surrey market.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Surrey's real estate photography market unique?

The Surrey real estate market has specific architectural styles, lighting conditions, and buyer expectations that local photographers understand. Combining this local expertise with SofaBrain's AI tools creates a powerful advantage for property listings.

How can AI virtual staging benefit my photography business?

AI virtual staging allows you to offer additional services to your real estate clients without needing physical inventory or staging expertise. You can provide before-and-after visualizations for empty spaces or rooms that need redesign, increasing your service value.

How can I become a featured photographer in Surrey?

To become a featured photographer in our Surrey directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to photographers who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their real estate photography services and have an established portfolio in the area.