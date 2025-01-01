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8 verified Belfast agents

Top real estate agents in Belfast

Browse 8 Belfast realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Belfast

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Andersons Estate Agency

Andersons Estate Agency

Andersons Estate Agency

4.9(54)
"He really put me at ease when buying my first property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
55-59 Adelaide St, Belfast BT2 8FE, United Kingdom
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Belvoir Belfast

Belvoir Belfast

Belvoir Belfast

4.2(147)
"We recently purchased our first home through Belvoir Belfast."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
First Floor, Carroll House, Ormeau, Belfast BT7 3GR, United Kingdom
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Forsythe Residential (Antrim Road, Belfast)

Forsythe Residential (Antrim Road, Belfast)

Forsythe Residential (Antrim Road, Belfast)

4.9(90)
"... and the team have been fantastic during the sale of our property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
642 Antrim Rd, Belfast BT15 5GP, United Kingdom
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GOC Estate Agents Ltd

GOC Estate Agents Ltd

GOC Estate Agents Ltd

4.7(449)
"Best Agents in Belfast without a doubt !"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
147 Stranmillis Rd, Belfast BT9 5AJ, United Kingdom
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Anthony Jamieson

Anthony Jamieson

Anthony Jamieson

4.6(26)
"And really helped me to see the property's full potential."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Belfast BT7 3GB, United Kingdom
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Northern Property

Northern Property

Northern Property

4.1(208)
"... has been excellent during my time with Northern property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
263 Falls Rd, Belfast BT12 6FB, United Kingdom
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James Duggan Estates

James Duggan Estates

James Duggan Estates

5.0(54)
"... presence when navigating the world of buying/selling a house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
397D Ormeau Rd, Ormeau, Belfast BT7 3GP, United Kingdom
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Ulster Property Sales Andersonstown

Ulster Property Sales Andersonstown

Ulster Property Sales Andersonstown

4.6(112)
"The best estate agents in Belfast!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
138 Andersonstown Rd, Belfast BT11 9BY, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Belfast?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Belfast properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Belfast's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Belfast's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Belfast directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Belfast?

Belfast's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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