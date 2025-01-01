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10 verified Bristol agents

Top real estate agents in Bristol

Browse 10 Bristol realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Bristol

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CJ Hole Land & New Homes Estate Agents

CJ Hole Land & New Homes Estate Agents

CJ Hole Land & New Homes Estate Agents

5.0(42)
"Her professionalism and knowledge is second to none."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1st Floor, 161 Whiteladies Rd, Redland, Bristol BS8 2RF, United Kingdom
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CJ Hole Southville Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Southville Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Southville Lettings & Estate Agents

4.6(1283)
"They were extremely responsive, resolving any issues within a few days."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
268 North St, Southville, Bristol BS3 1JA, United Kingdom
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Boardwalk Property Co. Estate Agents Bristol

Boardwalk Property Co. Estate Agents Bristol

Boardwalk Property Co. Estate Agents Bristol

4.9(812)
"Really knowledgable, friendly estate agents when having a viewing."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Henleaze House, 13 Harbury Rd, Henleaze, Bristol BS9 4PN, United Kingdom
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Parks Estate Agents

Parks Estate Agents

Parks Estate Agents

4.8(245)
"Very honest and transparent estate agents."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
199 Church Rd, Redfield, Bristol BS5 9HL, United Kingdom
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CJ Hole Clifton Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Clifton Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Clifton Lettings & Estate Agents

4.8(331)
"Very responsive, friendly and helpful in getting my property sold."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
161 Whiteladies Rd, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2RF, United Kingdom
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CJ Hole Westbury On Trym Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Westbury On Trym Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Westbury On Trym Lettings & Estate Agents

4.9(255)
"Helped me sell a property at the right price with minimum hassle."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
25 Canford Ln, Westbury on Trym, Bristol BS9 3DQ, United Kingdom
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CJ Hole Bishopston Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Bishopston Lettings & Estate Agents

CJ Hole Bishopston Lettings & Estate Agents

4.7(675)
"Carys was extremely efficient in renewing our tenant's agreement."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
92-94 Gloucester Rd, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8BN, United Kingdom
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Holbrook Moran

Holbrook Moran

Holbrook Moran

4.7(215)
"They communicated well and their style is organised, responsive and kind."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
283 Church Rd, Redfield, Bristol BS5 9HT, United Kingdom
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Richard Harding

Richard Harding

Richard Harding

4.9(197)
"Highly responsive, proactive and personable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
124 Whiteladies Rd, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2RP, United Kingdom
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Fine & Country Bristol and North Somerset

Fine & Country Bristol and North Somerset

Fine & Country Bristol and North Somerset

5.0(20)
"Friendly, professional, and excellent service."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
15 Portland St, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4JA, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Bristol?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Bristol properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Bristol's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Bristol's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Bristol directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Bristol?

Bristol's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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