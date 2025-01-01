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12 verified Cambridge agents

Top real estate agents in Cambridge

Browse 12 Cambridge realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Cambridge

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Kingsman Real Estate Cambridge

Kingsman Real Estate Cambridge

Kingsman Real Estate Cambridge

5.0(24)
"Extremely professional, knowledgeable and helpful people and company."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5, Signet Court, Swanns Rd, Cambridge CB5 8LA, United Kingdom
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Gavin Human Estate Agents in Cambridgeshire

Gavin Human Estate Agents in Cambridgeshire

Gavin Human Estate Agents in Cambridgeshire

4.9(40)
"We found Gavin to be incredibly professional, knowledgeable, and reliable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Hills Rd, Cambridge CB2 1GE, United Kingdom
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Cambridge Sage Real Estate

Cambridge Sage Real Estate

Cambridge Sage Real Estate

5.0(118)
"Unbelievably thorough, responsive, knowledgeable and efficient."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
907 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
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Karen Morgan, Coldwell Banker Realty - Cambridge, MA

Karen Morgan, Coldwell Banker Realty - Cambridge, MA

Karen Morgan, Coldwell Banker Realty - Cambridge, MA

5.0(60)
"Her attention to detail and negotiation skills were impressive."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1000 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
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Maggie Dee + Charles Cherney Team, Compass

Maggie Dee + Charles Cherney Team, Compass

Maggie Dee + Charles Cherney Team, Compass

5.0(80)
"... is an incredibly experienced and well-connected real estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1100 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
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Martin & Co Cambridge Lettings & Estate Agents

Martin & Co Cambridge Lettings & Estate Agents

Martin & Co Cambridge Lettings & Estate Agents

4.7(323)
"Our estate agent Oliver was very helpful and informative."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
191 Mill Rd, Cambridge CB1 3AN, United Kingdom
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Cooke Curtis & Co

Cooke Curtis & Co

Cooke Curtis & Co

4.6(360)
"They gave an accurate and fair assessment of the house and its valuation."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
40 High St, Trumpington, Cambridge CB2 9LS, United Kingdom
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Hockeys Cambridge

Hockeys Cambridge

Hockeys Cambridge

4.7(230)
"They were super responsive and really transparent throughout."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10 Mill Rd, Petersfield, Cambridge CB1 2AD, United Kingdom
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Cambridge Realty Group

Cambridge Realty Group

Cambridge Realty Group

4.3(36)
"Super professional and responsive agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
205 Washington St, Somerville, MA 02143
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Sab Property

Sab Property

Sab Property

3.5(269)
"Courteous agents background checks a little lengthy but it was worthwhile."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
wellington house, East Rd, Petersfield, Cambridge CB1 1BH, United Kingdom
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Strutt & Parker Cambridge Estate Agents

Strutt & Parker Cambridge Estate Agents

Strutt & Parker Cambridge Estate Agents

4.8(88)
"We found Jen is an amazing negotiator who is always cheerful and helpful."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
B1, Brooklands, Clarendon Rd, Cambridge CB2 8BB, United Kingdom
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Pure Living

Pure Living

Pure Living

4.9(67)
"Professional, proactive, and incredibly helpful from start to finish!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
98a Mill Rd, Cambridge CB1 2BD, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Cambridge?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Cambridge properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Cambridge's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Cambridge's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Cambridge directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Cambridge?

Cambridge's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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