Back to Directory
7 verified Coventry agents

Top real estate agents in Coventry

Browse 7 Coventry realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Coventry

Connect with 7 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Coventry listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Northwood Coventry

Northwood Coventry

Northwood Coventry

4.3(20)
"Very efficient and excellent communication throughout the whole process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2 The Quadrant, Coventry CV1 2EL, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Evans Estate Agents Coventry Limited

Evans Estate Agents Coventry Limited

Evans Estate Agents Coventry Limited

5.0(925)
"... to work with, incrediblely knowledgeable about everything property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
47 Headington Ave, Coventry CV6 2GX, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Foster Lewis & Co

Foster Lewis & Co

Foster Lewis & Co

4.5(124)
"Knowledgeable, professional and reassured me every step of the way."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
135 Sutton Ave, Coventry CV5 7ER, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Williams & Shakespeare LA Limited

Williams & Shakespeare LA Limited

Williams & Shakespeare LA Limited

4.9(134)
"They went above and beyond to make the process smooth and stress-free."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
65 Earlsdon St, Earlsdon, Coventry CV5 6EL, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Estate Culture Ltd Coventry

Estate Culture Ltd Coventry

Estate Culture Ltd Coventry

4.8(152)
"They keep me updated, find good tenants and handle everything efficiently."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
12 Holbrook Ln, Coventry CV6 4AB, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
HR Estate Agents

HR Estate Agents

HR Estate Agents

4.9(642)
"Emma is an outstanding real estate agent who made property search a breeze."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Number Three, Siskin Dr, Coventry CV3 4FJ, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps
Suzanne Regan - Coventry Estate Agent

Suzanne Regan - Coventry Estate Agent

Suzanne Regan - Coventry Estate Agent

4.9(165)
"Very professional, friendly and knowledgable estate agents."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
165 Allesley Old Rd, Coventry CV5 8FJ, United Kingdom
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Coventry

In the competitive Coventry real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Coventry home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Coventry's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Coventry market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Coventry?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Coventry market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Coventry
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Coventry?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Coventry properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Coventry's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Coventry's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Coventry directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Coventry?

Coventry's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Coventry Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now