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10 verified Manchester agents

Top real estate agents in Manchester

Browse 10 Manchester realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Manchester

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Express Estate Agency

Express Estate Agency

Express Estate Agency

4.2(3426)
"... me through the process of placing an offer of our dream house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Peter St, Manchester M2 3NQ, United Kingdom
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David Andrews Homes

David Andrews Homes

David Andrews Homes

4.3(92)
"Excellent service from a professional and friendly local agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
274 Upper Chorlton Rd, Firswood, Stretford, Manchester M16 0BN, United Kingdom
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Reside Manchester

Reside Manchester

Reside Manchester

4.6(487)
"She deals with all the property issues in a swift and efficient manner."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4 Jordan St, Manchester M15 4PY, United Kingdom
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The Manchester Estate Agent

The Manchester Estate Agent

The Manchester Estate Agent

4.9(53)
"Professional, reliable, and very easy to deal with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
49, Piccadilly House, Manchester M1 2AP, United Kingdom
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Bentley Hurst – Estate Agents & Letting Agents in Manchester

Bentley Hurst – Estate Agents & Letting Agents in Manchester

Bentley Hurst – Estate Agents & Letting Agents in Manchester

4.8(476)
"They are transparent, responsive and working conscientiously."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
35B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5ND, United Kingdom
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Buckley Frayne

Buckley Frayne

Buckley Frayne

4.7(653)
"Their expertise and communication skills made the process a breeze."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6-14 Great Ancoats St, Manchester M4 5AZ, United Kingdom
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Premier Residential Lettings & Estate Agents in Manchester

Premier Residential Lettings & Estate Agents in Manchester

Premier Residential Lettings & Estate Agents in Manchester

4.9(367)
"Great agents, responsive and wonderful service"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
16 Commercial St, Manchester M15 4PZ, United Kingdom
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Böhm

Böhm

Böhm

5.0(62)
"They are attentive, honest, proactive and personable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Colony One, Silk St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 6LZ, United Kingdom
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Philip James Manchester

Philip James Manchester

Philip James Manchester

3.9(1448)
"... great, very professional and was knowledgeable of the property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
Oxid House, 78 Newton St, Manchester M1 1AL, United Kingdom
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Kaytons Estate Agents - Manchester

Kaytons Estate Agents - Manchester

Kaytons Estate Agents - Manchester

4.8(543)
"DIANA the lettings agent is hands on and a consummate professional."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
365 Chapel St, Manchester M3 5JT, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Manchester?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Manchester properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Manchester's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Manchester's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Manchester directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Manchester?

Manchester's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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