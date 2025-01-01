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8 verified Newcastle agents

Top real estate agents in Newcastle

Browse 8 Newcastle realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Newcastle

Connect with 8 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Ray White Newcastle

Ray White Newcastle

Ray White Newcastle

4.6(507)
"Kosta exceeded all our expectations as a real estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
882 Hunter St, Newcastle West NSW 2302, Australia
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Northwood Newcastle

Northwood Newcastle

Northwood Newcastle

4.7(403)
"Recommend fully, friendly, professional, fair priced estate agents."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
676 West Rd, Denton Burn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE5 2UR, United Kingdom
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Sarah Mains Estate & Letting Agents Newcastle

Sarah Mains Estate & Letting Agents Newcastle

Sarah Mains Estate & Letting Agents Newcastle

4.8(397)
"Great estate agent, super helpful and knowledgeable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
119-121 St George's Terrace, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 2DN, United Kingdom
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Bailey & Co.

Bailey & Co.

Bailey & Co.

4.6(122)
"They have been professional and helpful from start to finish."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
89 St George's Terrace, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 2DN, United Kingdom
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NEXT MOVE PROPERTIES LTD

NEXT MOVE PROPERTIES LTD

NEXT MOVE PROPERTIES LTD

4.9(59)
"They were prompt to reply to any problems and sort everything out for us."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
Business Centre, Clavering Pl, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3NG, United Kingdom
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Noel Harris Estate Agents

Noel Harris Estate Agents

Noel Harris Estate Agents

5.0(95)
"His guidance and advice when it came to selling our property was invaluable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Spaceworks, Benton Park Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE7 7LX, United Kingdom
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Living Spaces

Living Spaces

Living Spaces

4.1(219)
"They were transparent, friendly, reliable and informative."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
21 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6EE, United Kingdom
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Hive Estates Ltd

Hive Estates Ltd

Hive Estates Ltd

4.4(423)
"Incredible estate agents who worked professionally and efficiently!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1 Starbeck Ave, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1RH, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Newcastle?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Newcastle properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Newcastle's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Newcastle's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Newcastle directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Newcastle?

Newcastle's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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