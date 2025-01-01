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7 verified Nottingham agents

Top real estate agents in Nottingham

Browse 7 Nottingham realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Nottingham

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Jon Archer Estate Agent Nottingham

Jon Archer Estate Agent Nottingham

Jon Archer Estate Agent Nottingham

4.7(50)
"Outstanding service from someone who genuinely cares about his clients."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
56 Borman Cl, Nottingham NG6 7AY, United Kingdom
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Leaders Estate Agents Nottingham

Leaders Estate Agents Nottingham

Leaders Estate Agents Nottingham

4.5(1386)
"Excellent Estate Agent, very quick and eager to help."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Unit 3 Quay Pl, Meadow Ln, Nottingham NG2 3HR, United Kingdom
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Walton & Allen Estate Agents Nottingham

Walton & Allen Estate Agents Nottingham

Walton & Allen Estate Agents Nottingham

3.9(411)
"Agent Annie is very polite and helpful, always responsive and hardworking."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
First Floor, 35 - 37 St Mary's Gate, Nottingham NG1 1PU, United Kingdom
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Martin & Co Nottingham City Lettings & Estate Agents

Martin & Co Nottingham City Lettings & Estate Agents

Martin & Co Nottingham City Lettings & Estate Agents

3.2(233)
"They were professional, responsive, and happy to help with all my questions."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1, Russell Place, Nottinghamshire, Talbot St, Nottingham NG1 5HJ, United Kingdom
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HomeMove Estate Agents Nottinghamshire

HomeMove Estate Agents Nottinghamshire

HomeMove Estate Agents Nottinghamshire

4.9(186)
"This service was above and beyond any other estate agents I had contacted."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
16 Commerce Square, Nottingham NG1 1HS, United Kingdom
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Elite Homes UK Limited

Elite Homes UK Limited

Elite Homes UK Limited

4.8(39)
"They helped us navigate the process seemlessly with excellent communication."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
The Phoenix centre, 4 Millennium Way W, Nottingham NG8 6AS, United Kingdom
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MS Estates

MS Estates

MS Estates

4.9(228)
"They are efficient and quick and communication is outstanding ."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate rental agency
Address
3 Park St, Derby Rd, Lenton, Nottingham NG7 1RR, United Kingdom
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Are You a Real Estate Agent in Nottingham?

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Nottingham?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Nottingham properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Nottingham's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Nottingham's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Nottingham directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Nottingham?

Nottingham's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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