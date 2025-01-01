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7 verified Oxford agents

Top real estate agents in Oxford

Browse 7 Oxford realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Oxford

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Strutt & Parker Oxford Estate Agents

Strutt & Parker Oxford Estate Agents

Strutt & Parker Oxford Estate Agents

4.9(140)
"We wouldn't hesitate to recommend Strutt and Parker, Oxford."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
201-203 Banbury Rd, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7LL, United Kingdom
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Fine & Country Oxford, Abingdon and Wallingford

Fine & Country Oxford, Abingdon and Wallingford

Fine & Country Oxford, Abingdon and Wallingford

4.9(52)
"Tristan from Fine & Country Oxford was superb to deal with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
267 Banbury Rd, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7HT, United Kingdom
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Breckon & Breckon Oxford City

Breckon & Breckon Oxford City

Breckon & Breckon Oxford City

4.9(141)
"I recently completed the purchase of a property in Oxford."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
118 High St, Oxford OX1 4BX, United Kingdom
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Shires & Spires - Oxford

Shires & Spires - Oxford

Shires & Spires - Oxford

5.0(58)
"Breath of fresh air to the Oxford property market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
First Floor, angel court, 81 St Clement's, Oxford OX4 1AW, United Kingdom
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Cherry Picked Residential Ltd

Cherry Picked Residential Ltd

Cherry Picked Residential Ltd

4.9(337)
"... as invested in you as you are in them when selling your property!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Prama House, 267 Banbury Rd, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7HT, United Kingdom
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scottfraser Letting & Estate Agents East Oxford

scottfraser Letting & Estate Agents East Oxford

scottfraser Letting & Estate Agents East Oxford

4.7(314)
"We've rented a beautiful appartment in Oxford from outside the country."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
267 Cowley Rd, East, Oxford OX4 1XQ, United Kingdom
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Amelies Estate Agent

Amelies Estate Agent

Amelies Estate Agent

4.8(151)
"Truly the best estate agent in Oxford."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Clarendon business center, Sandy Ln W, Littlemore, Oxford OX4 6LB, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Oxford?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Oxford properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Oxford's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Oxford's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Oxford directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Oxford?

Oxford's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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