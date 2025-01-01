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6 verified Plymouth agents

Top real estate agents in Plymouth

Browse 6 Plymouth realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Plymouth

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Homes By Darren Desmond

Homes By Darren Desmond

Homes By Darren Desmond

4.8(33)
"He is honest, trustworthy and extremely approachable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2 Moorland Ave, Plympton, Plymouth PL7 2DA, United Kingdom
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Lawson Estate Agents Plymouth

Lawson Estate Agents Plymouth

Lawson Estate Agents Plymouth

4.6(170)
"Great estate agent, professional, friendly service."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3-5 Woolwell Cres, Woolwell, Plymouth PL6 7RB, United Kingdom
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Estate Agent Plymouth | Marc Rees powered by exp

Estate Agent Plymouth | Marc Rees powered by exp

Estate Agent Plymouth | Marc Rees powered by exp

5.0(41)
"Marc is a very experienced estate agent and nothing is too much trouble."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
52 Shirburn Rd, Plymouth PL6 5PQ, United Kingdom
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Plymouth Homes

Plymouth Homes

Plymouth Homes

4.7(114)
"Their input into the process far outweighed by their charges."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
22 Mannamead Rd, Mutley, Plymouth PL4 7AA, United Kingdom
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Jane Coit Real Estate

Jane Coit Real Estate

Jane Coit Real Estate

5.0(131)
"She was able to negotiate a great price for my property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
15 S Park Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360
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Plymouth Property Sales

Plymouth Property Sales

Plymouth Property Sales

4.9(76)
"His commitment and patience with selling our property has been exemplary."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
11 Morshead Rd, Plymouth PL6 5AD, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Plymouth?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Plymouth properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Plymouth's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Plymouth's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Plymouth directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Plymouth?

Plymouth's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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