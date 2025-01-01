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12 verified Reading agents

Top real estate agents in Reading

Browse 12 Reading realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Reading

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William Raveis Real Estate - Reading

William Raveis Real Estate - Reading

William Raveis Real Estate - Reading

4.8(5)
"A great group of professional & experienced agents!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
643 Main St, Reading, MA 01867
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Parkers Reading Lettings & Estate Agents

Parkers Reading Lettings & Estate Agents

Parkers Reading Lettings & Estate Agents

4.4(665)
"He was really helpful sending over properties within our budget."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
11-12 Market Place, Reading RG1 2EG, United Kingdom
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Winkworth Reading Estate Agents

Winkworth Reading Estate Agents

Winkworth Reading Estate Agents

4.6(674)
"... and honest agents Quick responses regarding available properties."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Blagrave House, 17 Blagrave St, Reading RG1 1QB, United Kingdom
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Haslams Estate Agents - Reading

Haslams Estate Agents - Reading

Haslams Estate Agents - Reading

4.6(1492)
"Both agents demonstrated exceptional support, knowledge, and responsiveness."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
159 Friar St, Reading RG1 1HE, United Kingdom
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True North Realty

True North Realty

True North Realty

5.0(75)
"He understands how to price properties for maximum profit within any market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
22 Woburn St Suite 24, Reading, MA 01867
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Fox-Beckett Independent Estate Agents

Fox-Beckett Independent Estate Agents

Fox-Beckett Independent Estate Agents

5.0(129)
"Kate was consistently prompt, responsive, and transparent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
Kildare Gardens, Caversham, Reading RG4 5JA, United Kingdom
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Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

5.0(7)
"She is a great agent, and I am grateful she was running the show for us."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
360 Main St, Reading, MA 01867
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Walmsley Estate & Letting Agents Reading

Walmsley Estate & Letting Agents Reading

Walmsley Estate & Letting Agents Reading

4.5(274)
"They are super responsive and go above and beyond to help their clients."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9-11 Bridge St, Reading RG4 8AA, United Kingdom
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A H Lansley

A H Lansley

A H Lansley

4.5(89)
"Highly professional and great communication!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
111 Oxford Rd, Reading RG1 7UH, United Kingdom
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Romans Estate & Lettings Agents Reading

Romans Estate & Lettings Agents Reading

Romans Estate & Lettings Agents Reading

4.3(1015)
"His expertise and commitment made my property journey seamless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
33-34 Market Place, Reading RG1 2DE, United Kingdom
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Farmer & Dyer

Farmer & Dyer

Farmer & Dyer

4.6(153)
"They did a very effective job of securing a good offer in a tough market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1 Prospect St, Reading RG4 8JB, United Kingdom
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Cintra Estates

Cintra Estates

Cintra Estates

4.0(353)
"He took us round many properties and helped us understand the whole process!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
78 Christchurch Rd, Reading RG2 7AZ, United Kingdom
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Reading?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Reading properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Reading's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Reading's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Reading directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Reading?

Reading's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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