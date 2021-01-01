Realtor Tools

💡Lighting Upgrade

💡Interior Updates

AI Lighting Upgrade for Real EstateMLS Photos in 30 Seconds

Modernize lighting fixtures and improve room ambiance. Transform property listings with professional AI photo editing. Used by 48,000+ realtors to sell homes 73% faster.

  • Show lighting improvement potential
  • Create better room ambiance
  • Modernize dated fixtures
5 Free HD Photos
MLS Compliant
Lighting Upgrade - After
Lighting Upgrade - Before
Before
After
30s
Per Photo
4K HD Ready
0
Property Transformations
0+
Real Estate Pros
0M+
Hours Saved

Transform Properties in 3 Simple Steps

No technical skills required. Just upload, customize, and download.

1

Upload Your Photo

Simply drag and drop or browse to select your property image. We support all common formats.

Takes 5 seconds
2

Choose Your Style

Select from pre-configured options designed specifically for lighting upgrade.

AI optimized
3

Download & Share

Get multiple HD variations ready for MLS listings and marketing materials.

30 seconds total

No credit card required • 5 free transformations

Real Examples, Real Results

See the quality of transformations our AI produces for real estate professionals

Modern White - After
Modern White - Before
Before
After

Modern White

AI Transformation
Dark Wood - After
Dark Wood - Before
Before
After

Dark Wood

AI Transformation
Two-Tone - After
Two-Tone - Before
Before
After

Two-Tone

AI Transformation

Powerful Features for Real Results

Professional-grade AI technology designed specifically for real estate marketing

🎯

Smart Style Detection

AI analyzes your existing kitchen layout and suggests cabinet styles that perfectly complement your space

Preserves kitchen layout
Matches existing architecture
Multiple style variations
🎨

Color Precision

Choose from trending cabinet colors or let AI recommend the perfect palette for your kitchen

20+ color options
Custom color matching
Lighting-aware rendering

Instant Results

See multiple cabinet transformations in under 30 seconds, ready for client presentations

4 variations per render
HD quality output
Download all formats

Ready to see these features in action?

Trusted by 48,000+ Real Estate Pros

See how top agents are closing deals faster with AI-powered property transformations

SC

Sarah Chen

Luxury Real Estate Agent

Sotheby's International Realty

Listings:127
Time Saved:200+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:12

SofaBrain's virtual staging tool has completely transformed my listing presentations. I staged a $2.5M empty property in minutes, and it sold within a week. The ROI is incredible.

Verified Customer
MR

Michael Rodriguez

Real Estate Broker

RE/MAX Premier

Listings:89
Time Saved:150+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:18

The kitchen cabinet refresh tool is a game-changer. Sellers love seeing the potential without spending thousands on renovations. My listings now get 3x more views.

Verified Customer
JP

Jennifer Park

Property Marketing Director

Coldwell Banker

Listings:215
Time Saved:300+ hrs
Avg Days on Market:15

Curb appeal transformations have increased our showing requests by 45%. Buyers can finally visualize the property's true potential. This tool pays for itself with just one sale.

Verified Customer
4.9/5 Average Rating
30-Day Money Back
Enterprise Security

Simple Pricing, Incredible Value

Start free, upgrade when you're ready. Cancel anytime.

Free Trial

$0/month
  • 5 transformations
  • All tools access
  • Standard quality

Professional

Most Popular
$39/month
  • Unlimited transformations
  • HD quality exports
  • Priority processing
  • API access included

Enterprise

Custom
  • Volume discounts
  • Dedicated support
  • Custom integrations
  • SLA guarantee

Ready to Transform Your Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals already using Lighting Upgrade

No credit card required
Cancel anytime