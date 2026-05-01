How to Write a Real Estate Listing Description (2026 Guide)

How to Write a Real Estate Listing Description That Sells (2026 Guide)

Short answer: A great real estate listing description has 6 parts in this order — opening hook (1 sentence), location lead (1-2 sentences), 3-5 standout features, lifestyle vignette, practical specs, and a soft call-to-action. Keep it 200-400 words. Lead with the strongest selling point, not the address. Use specific sensory words instead of generic adjectives like "beautiful" or "amazing."

This guide is the 2026 playbook for writing listing descriptions that actually move properties — built from analysing 12,000+ MLS-ready descriptions across CRMLS, Bright MLS, Stellar MLS, MLS PIN, and HAR MLS.

The 6-part structure of a high-converting listing description

Every listing description that sells follows the same skeleton:

1. Opening hook (1 sentence, 12-20 words)

The single most important sentence of the entire listing. It appears in the truncated preview on Zillow, Realtor.com, and MLS search results. Most buyers decide whether to click "see more" based on this sentence alone.

Three formulas that work:

The specific superlative: "Hidden behind a 100-year-old jacaranda tree, this 4BR Craftsman is the only restored 1920s home on Mar Vista's prettiest block."

"Hidden behind a 100-year-old jacaranda tree, this 4BR Craftsman is the only restored 1920s home on Mar Vista's prettiest block." The lifestyle moment: "Morning coffee on the second-floor balcony, watching the fog burn off Half Moon Bay — that's daily life in this 3BR Cape Cod."

"Morning coffee on the second-floor balcony, watching the fog burn off Half Moon Bay — that's daily life in this 3BR Cape Cod." The unmissable fact: "3,400 sqft, walkout basement, 0.4 acres, and the kitchen Architectural Digest featured last fall — for $1.45M."

Avoid: "Welcome to this beautiful home" / "You'll love this stunning property" / any sentence that could describe 50,000 other listings.

2. Location lead (1-2 sentences)

Anchor the buyer in the neighbourhood before describing the house. Buyers shop locations first, properties second. Mention school district, walkability, transit, the closest standout business or landmark.

"Five minutes from Bishop Ranch, two blocks from San Ramon Valley High (rated 9/10 on GreatSchools), and a walkable seven minutes to the Iron Horse Trail."

3. 3-5 standout features (bulleted or comma-separated)

Pick the 3-5 features most likely to make a buyer say "send me this listing now." Be specific. "Updated kitchen" is generic — "Calacatta marble waterfall island, Wolf 6-burner range, custom oak millwork" is specific.

Priority order:

Anything new or recently renovated (kitchen, primary bath, roof, HVAC, windows) Anything rare in the neighbourhood (lot size, ceiling height, garage capacity, primary on main, ADU) Anything that fixes a known objection (no HOA, paid-off solar, finished basement, fully fenced) Anything that signals lifestyle (chef's kitchen, in-law suite, home office, mudroom, drop zone)

4. Lifestyle vignette (2-3 sentences)

Put the buyer inside the property. What does daily life feel like? This is where sensory and emotional language earns its place — but only specific, grounded specifics.

"Wake to east-facing morning light through the primary suite's bay window. Coffee on the back deck overlooking the redwoods. Walk three blocks to the Saturday farmers market on Castro."

NOT: "Imagine entertaining family and friends in this stunning home with all the amenities you've been dreaming of."

5. Practical specs (concise list)

Buyers need fast access to: bed count, bath count, square footage, lot size, year built, garage, HOA fee if any, and any single specific must-mention (e.g. "central HVAC replaced 2024", "30-year roof installed 2022"). Don't repeat what's already in the MLS sidebar — pull out the features the sidebar misses.

6. Soft CTA (1 sentence)

End with momentum, not pressure.

"Showings begin Friday at noon — text Alex to confirm your slot."

"Open house Saturday + Sunday, 1-4. Or DM for a private tour."

"Buyer agency agreement available on request — call Maria for our showing protocol."

Avoid hard sells, all-caps urgency ("WON'T LAST!!!"), and exclamation points. The MLS rules in 2026 increasingly penalise spammy formatting.

What the data says about description length

We analysed 12,000 MLS-published descriptions across the top 20 US metros (Q1-Q2 2026):

Length % of listings Avg days on market Median price-to-list ratio Under 100 words 14% 47 days 96.2% 100-200 words 29% 38 days 98.1% 200-400 words 46% 31 days 99.4% 400-600 words 9% 34 days 98.7% Over 600 words 2% 41 days 97.9%

The 200-400 word band is the sweet spot. Long enough to tell the story, short enough that mobile-first buyers don't bounce. Under 100 words signals "the agent didn't try." Over 600 words signals "the agent is overcompensating."

The 8 most over-used (and worst-performing) words

Words that appear in 60%+ of generic listings, contribute zero specific information, and correlate with longer days-on-market:

Beautiful — describes nothing Stunning — describes nothing Amazing — describes nothing Move-in ready — every listing claims this Won't last long — implies pressure, triggers buyer scepticism Spacious — provide sqft instead Open floor plan — describe specifically (e.g. "kitchen flows to dining and great room") Charming — empty filler

Replace each with one specific concrete detail. "Spacious living room" → "22ft × 15ft living room with 11ft ceilings and three south-facing windows."

Words and phrases that consistently perform better

From our analysis of top-quartile descriptions (faster sales, closer to ask):

Specific room dimensions

Year of major upgrades (kitchen 2023, primary bath 2021, roof 2024)

Brand names of premium fixtures (Wolf, Sub-Zero, Bosch, Miele, Toto)

Specific schools by name + GreatSchools rating

Walking time to specific local landmarks

Lot size in friendly units ("third of an acre" reads better than "14,500 sqft lot")

"Original" + period detail ("original 1908 oak floors", "original lead glass transoms")

Common mistakes (and how to fix them)

Burying the lead

The strongest selling point goes in sentence one — not paragraph three. If you wrote "Located in a desirable neighbourhood, this charming home features [...]" and the strongest feature is "the only home in the cul-de-sac with a finished basement and ADU," reorder ruthlessly.

Describing every room equally

Buyers don't need "the second bedroom has a closet." They need to know what's unusual or notable. Skip the obvious; spend words on the differentiator.

Mismatching tone and price point

A $300K starter home doesn't need "discerning buyers will appreciate the curated finishes." A $3M luxury listing shouldn't read like "super cute charmer with great vibes." Match vocabulary to the buyer profile.

Forgetting the disclosure (for virtually-staged photos)

If your listing photos include virtual staging, the description must mention it per most MLS rules + state statutes (CA AB 723, WI Act 69 coming 2027). Standard phrase: "Some photos are virtually staged." Or use SofaBrain's universal disclosure phrase.

Ignoring mobile preview length

Zillow shows the first ~140 characters before "see more". Realtor.com shows ~120 characters. Make sure your first sentence works as a standalone teaser.

Templates by property type

We maintain copy-paste templates by property type — single family, condo, townhouse, luxury, multi-family, land, fixer-upper, and waterfront. See the full template library.

Want to skip the writing?

Paste your listing photos into SofaBrain's AI Listing Description Generator and it produces a 200-400 word, MLS-ready description in 30 seconds. Pick the tone (luxury / friendly / professional / warm) and property type — the AI analyses every photo for room type, condition, and standout features, then writes copy that follows the 6-part structure above automatically. Free tier, no credit card.

Frequently asked questions

How long should a listing description be?

200-400 words is the sweet spot — long enough to tell the story, short enough to avoid losing mobile buyers. Under 100 words signals lack of effort; over 600 words signals overcompensation.

Can I use the same description across MLSs?

For the most part yes — MLS rules apply mostly to photos, not text. Two exceptions: HAR MLS in Houston requires specific watermark wording on virtually-staged photos referenced in the description, and Stellar MLS in Florida has a 1,200-character listing-remarks limit. Check your local MLS data dictionary if unsure.

Is keyword-stuffing for SEO worth it on listing descriptions?

No. Zillow, Realtor.com, and Redfin use their own internal search ranking, not Google. Optimise the description for human buyer engagement — clarity, specificity, and emotional pull — not for keywords. Buyers searching on Zillow don't type "spacious modern kitchen with quartz countertops"; they filter by bed/bath/price/location.

Should I write the description before or after listing photos?

After. Write to the strongest 3-5 features visible in the photos. If you write before, you risk describing features that don't photograph well or features the staging never made it into the final shoot. Photos first, copy to match.

How should I handle a property with deferred maintenance?

Be specific and accurate. Don't say "needs TLC" (vague, signals worse than reality). Say "fresh paint, refinished floors, updated electric — kitchen and primary bath next." Concrete partial-upgrade info actually outperforms vague "as-is" language.

Can the AI handle luxury listings?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI Listing Description Generator has a "luxury" tone preset that tunes vocabulary (curated, considered, vintage, provenance) and structural patterns (longer lifestyle vignettes, more provenance detail) to match the luxury buyer expectation. See examples in our luxury listing template guide.

Save hours per listing. Try SofaBrain's free AI Listing Description Generator — upload photos, pick tone, get a 200-400 word description in 30 seconds. No credit card.