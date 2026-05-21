Realtor Salary by State & City
How much real estate agents earn, broken down for 51 states and 60 cities. Commission-based, so we show the full range — not just the average.
Highest-earning states
Realtor salary by state
Realtor salary by city
Realtor salary FAQ
How much does the average realtor make in the US?+
The estimated mean annual income for a US real estate sales agent is about $69,000. Because the work is commission-based, the real range is wide — newer and part-time agents earn well below that, while top producers earn several times the mean.
Which states pay realtors the most?+
Higher-cost, higher-price-point markets — New York, the District of Columbia, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and California — tend to show the highest mean agent income, because commission tracks sale price. Lower-cost states show lower means.
Do realtors earn a salary or commission?+
Almost all residential agents are paid by commission, not a fixed salary. Income depends on how many homes they sell, at what price, their brokerage split, and their business expenses.
Income figures are estimates for real-estate sales agents (BLS SOC 41-9022), derived from state-level means and adjusted for local market conditions. Agent income is commission-based and varies widely. Last updated 2026-05-21.