US average ~$69,000 · 2026 estimates

Realtor Salary by State & City

How much real estate agents earn, broken down for 51 states and 60 cities. Commission-based, so we show the full range — not just the average.

Highest-earning states

New York

$102,000

District of Columbia

$95,000

California

$90,000

Washington

$90,000

Colorado

$85,000

Massachusetts

$84,000

Realtor salary by state

California$90,000Texas$72,000New York$102,000Florida$65,000North Carolina$70,000Washington$90,000Colorado$85,000Massachusetts$84,000New Jersey$82,000Wisconsin$64,000Alabama$58,000Alaska$80,000Arizona$75,000Arkansas$56,000Connecticut$78,000Delaware$68,000District of Columbia$95,000Georgia$72,000Hawaii$80,000Idaho$62,000Illinois$70,000Indiana$60,000Iowa$60,000Kansas$60,000Kentucky$56,000Louisiana$58,000Maine$64,000Maryland$78,000Michigan$62,000Minnesota$68,000Mississippi$52,000Missouri$62,000Montana$62,000Nebraska$64,000Nevada$70,000New Hampshire$72,000New Mexico$64,000North Dakota$70,000Ohio$62,000Oklahoma$60,000Oregon$78,000Pennsylvania$70,000Rhode Island$72,000South Carolina$64,000South Dakota$60,000Tennessee$66,000Utah$72,000Vermont$64,000Virginia$76,000West Virginia$50,000Wyoming$64,000

Realtor salary by city

New York, NY$128,000Los Angeles, CA$103,000Chicago, IL$74,000Houston, TX$72,000Phoenix, AZ$75,000Philadelphia, PA$70,000San Antonio, TX$72,000San Diego, CA$99,000Dallas, TX$72,000San Francisco, CA$122,000Austin, TX$79,000Seattle, WA$103,000Denver, CO$89,000Boston, MA$97,000Miami, FL$72,000Atlanta, GA$72,000Nashville, TN$66,000Portland, OR$78,000Las Vegas, NV$70,000Washington, DC$105,000Charlotte, NC$70,000Raleigh, NC$70,000Tampa, FL$65,000Orlando, FL$65,000Minneapolis, MN$68,000Indianapolis, IN$60,000Columbus, OH$62,000Detroit, MI$62,000Pittsburgh, PA$70,000Cincinnati, OH$62,000Sacramento, CA$90,000Kansas City, MO$62,000Cleveland, OH$62,000Saint Louis, MO$62,000Salt Lake City, UT$72,000Jacksonville, FL$65,000Fort Worth, TX$72,000El Paso, TX$72,000Oklahoma City, OK$60,000Memphis, TN$66,000Boise, ID$62,000Albuquerque, NM$64,000Tucson, AZ$75,000Mesa, AZ$75,000Long Beach, CA$95,000Oakland, CA$108,000Fresno, CA$90,000San Jose, CA$126,000Buffalo, NY$102,000Rochester, NY$102,000Newark, NJ$86,000Jersey City, NJ$86,000Baltimore, MD$78,000Virginia Beach, VA$76,000Richmond, VA$76,000Birmingham Alabama, AL$58,000New Orleans, LA$58,000Louisville, KY$56,000Milwaukee, WI$64,000Omaha, NE$64,000

Realtor salary FAQ

How much does the average realtor make in the US?+

The estimated mean annual income for a US real estate sales agent is about $69,000. Because the work is commission-based, the real range is wide — newer and part-time agents earn well below that, while top producers earn several times the mean.

Which states pay realtors the most?+

Higher-cost, higher-price-point markets — New York, the District of Columbia, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and California — tend to show the highest mean agent income, because commission tracks sale price. Lower-cost states show lower means.

Do realtors earn a salary or commission?+

Almost all residential agents are paid by commission, not a fixed salary. Income depends on how many homes they sell, at what price, their brokerage split, and their business expenses.

Income figures are estimates for real-estate sales agents (BLS SOC 41-9022), derived from state-level means and adjusted for local market conditions. Agent income is commission-based and varies widely. Last updated 2026-05-21.