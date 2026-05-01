How to Make a Real Estate Listing Video (2026 Step-by-Step)

Short answer: A great listing video has five steps — prep the home (declutter, light, and stage), plan a shot list in walking order, shoot vertical and steady in a smooth sequence, edit to 30–60 seconds with a hook in the first 3 seconds and captions, then publish everywhere (Reels, TikTok, YouTube, the listing page). You can shoot the whole thing on a modern phone. The agents who win aren't the best videographers — they're the ones who actually post, consistently. And it pays off: listings with video get about 403% more inquiries.

This is the master guide. For copy-and-paste scripts see video script templates; for openings that stop the scroll see video hooks; and if you'd rather not film at all, make a video from your photos.

Step 1 — Prep the home (this matters more than the camera)

Video amplifies whatever you point it at. A cluttered or empty room looks worse in motion than in a still, because the camera lingers. Before you shoot:

Declutter and depersonalize every room that will appear on camera.

every room that will appear on camera. Turn on every light and open blinds — shoot in the brightest part of the day, ideally mid-morning.

and open blinds — shoot in the brightest part of the day, ideally mid-morning. Stage empty or sparse rooms. An empty listing reads as cold on video. If the home isn't physically staged, virtually stage it first and shoot to match, or build the whole piece from staged photos (see Step 6).

An empty listing reads as cold on video. If the home isn't physically staged, virtually stage it first and shoot to match, or build the whole piece from staged photos (see Step 6). Wipe reflective surfaces — mirrors, glass, stainless steel show smudges and the camera.

— mirrors, glass, stainless steel show smudges and the camera. Hide cords, trash cans, pet bowls, and bathroom toiletries.

A clean, bright, staged home shot on a phone beats a cluttered home shot on a cinema camera every time.

Step 2 — Plan your shot list

Plan the route before you press record. The proven order follows how a buyer would actually walk the home:

Exterior / approach — the hook shot (curb appeal, front door, or the single best feature) Entry / foyer Main living space Kitchen (usually the strongest room — give it time) Dining Primary bedroom, then primary bath Additional bedrooms and baths Bonus spaces (office, basement, garage) Outdoor — yard, patio, view, pool Closing shot — the feature that seals it, plus your call to action

Mark your 3–4 "money shots" (the rooms or features that sell the house) and plan to give them the most screen time.

Step 3 — Shoot it

You don't need a kit. A modern smartphone covers 90% of listing video. The fundamentals:

Shoot vertical (9:16) for social; shoot a second horizontal pass for YouTube and the listing page if you have time.

for social; shoot a second horizontal pass for YouTube and the listing page if you have time. Stabilize. A cheap gimbal or even a steady two-handed grip with slow movement beats shaky footage. Walk heel-to-toe.

A cheap gimbal or even a steady two-handed grip with slow movement beats shaky footage. Walk heel-to-toe. Move with intention. Slow push-ins through doorways, smooth pans across a room. Hold each shot 3–5 seconds.

Slow push-ins through doorways, smooth pans across a room. Hold each shot 3–5 seconds. Lead with light. Shoot toward the room, with windows mostly behind or beside you, so the space looks bright, not blown out.

Shoot toward the room, with windows mostly behind or beside you, so the space looks bright, not blown out. Get coverage. Film more than you need — multiple angles per room give you options in the edit.

Film more than you need — multiple angles per room give you options in the edit. Add a few detail shots — the faucet, the fireplace, the view — for texture between wide shots.

Step 4 — Write the script and the hook

Even a 45-second video benefits from a plan. Two approaches:

On-camera intro + voiceover tour: you appear for the first 3–5 seconds (the hook), then narrate over the walkthrough.

you appear for the first 3–5 seconds (the hook), then narrate over the walkthrough. Voiceover-only or captions-only: the home is the star; your script runs as a voiceover or on-screen text.

The first 3 seconds decide whether anyone watches — open with a hook, never with "Welcome to this beautiful home." Grab a ready-made structure from our script templates and a scroll-stopping opener from the hooks guide.

Step 5 — Edit

Keep it tight and built for sound-off viewing:

Cut to 30–60 seconds for short-form (save the 2–3 minute version for YouTube/listing page).

for short-form (save the 2–3 minute version for YouTube/listing page). Hook in the first 3 seconds — open on your strongest shot or your on-camera line.

— open on your strongest shot or your on-camera line. Add captions/subtitles. Most social video is watched on mute; captions are non-negotiable.

Most social video is watched on mute; captions are non-negotiable. Use licensed or platform-native music at low volume. Trending audio helps reach on Reels/TikTok.

at low volume. Trending audio helps reach on Reels/TikTok. End with a clear CTA — "DM me for a private tour," "open house Saturday 1–4," or your contact.

— "DM me for a private tour," "open house Saturday 1–4," or your contact. Match pacing to platform: snappier cuts for TikTok/Reels, slightly longer holds for YouTube.

Free/low-cost editors that handle all of this: CapCut, Canva, InShot, and Descript.

Music and licensing (don't skip this)

Music makes a video, but the wrong track can get it muted, removed, or land you a copyright claim — and on YouTube an unlicensed track resets all your ranking momentum. The rules:

Recorded listing videos need a sync + master license for any commercial song — that's two separate licenses (one from the publisher, one from the label). Most agents don't realize a normal "I bought the song" purchase doesn't cover this.

for any commercial song — that's two separate licenses (one from the publisher, one from the label). Most agents don't realize a normal "I bought the song" purchase doesn't cover this. The safe path: use the platform's built-in audio library (Instagram/TikTok clear social use), or a royalty-free service (Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, YouTube Audio Library).

use the platform's built-in audio library (Instagram/TikTok clear social use), or a royalty-free service (Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, YouTube Audio Library). Open houses that play music publicly need a performing rights license — a different thing again.

When in doubt, use platform-native or royalty-free audio. It's not worth a takedown.

Step 6 — No time to film? Build it from photos

If you can't get to the property or need a video fast, you can assemble a compelling listing video from your existing listing photos — add motion (the "Ken Burns" pan-and-zoom), captions, and music. It captures most of the inquiry lift with none of the filming. Full walkthrough: how to make a listing video from photos.

Step 7 — Publish everywhere

One shoot, many posts:

Instagram Reels + TikTok + YouTube Shorts — the vertical 30–60s cut, for discovery.

— the vertical 30–60s cut, for discovery. YouTube — the longer horizontal walkthrough (great for SEO and email). Optimize the title (geographic keyword + property descriptor) and description so it ranks — full playbook in real estate video SEO.

— the longer horizontal walkthrough (great for SEO and email). Optimize the title (geographic keyword + property descriptor) and description so it ranks — full playbook in real estate video SEO. The listing page / MLS (where rules allow) and your website.

(where rules allow) and your website. Facebook + a "just listed" email to your sphere.

to your sphere. Repurpose: pull a neighborhood clip, an agent-intro clip, and a single "money shot" teaser from the same footage.

For why this distribution matters and how rare it still is, see the video marketing statistics.

The gear checklist (optional)

You can start with just a phone. If you want to upgrade:

Phone gimbal (DJI Osmo Mobile or similar) — biggest quality jump for the money

(DJI Osmo Mobile or similar) — biggest quality jump for the money Clip-on or wireless mic — if you talk on camera, audio matters more than video

— if you talk on camera, audio matters more than video Small LED light — for dim rooms and detail shots

— for dim rooms and detail shots Wide-angle phone lens — makes rooms feel larger and smoother to pan

— makes rooms feel larger and smoother to pan Drone — for exteriors, lot, and neighborhood (check local rules/licensing)

FAQ

Can I make a real estate listing video with just my phone?

Yes. A modern smartphone handles the vast majority of listing video. Add a cheap gimbal for stability and a clip-on mic if you talk on camera, and you can produce professional-quality walkthroughs. Prep, lighting, and a clear hook matter far more than the camera.

How long should a real estate listing video be?

For social discovery (Reels, TikTok, Shorts), aim for 30–60 seconds. For YouTube and the listing page, a 2–3 minute walkthrough works well. Always lead with a hook in the first 3 seconds and add captions, since most viewers watch on mute.

What should I include in a listing video?

Follow walking order: an exterior hook shot, entry, main living space, kitchen, dining, primary suite, additional rooms, bonus spaces, and outdoor areas, ending on the best feature plus a call to action. Give your 3–4 strongest rooms the most screen time.

Do I need to stage the home before filming?

Strongly recommended. Video lingers on each room, so clutter and empty spaces look worse in motion than in stills. Declutter, light the space, and stage it — physically or with virtual staging — before you shoot, or build the video from staged photos.

What's the best app to edit a real estate video?

CapCut, Canva, InShot, and Descript all handle trimming, captions, music, and transitions for free or cheaply, and are well suited to vertical short-form. Choose one and learn it well rather than chasing tools.

Can I use any song in my real estate video?

No. Commercial songs require a sync license (from the publisher) and a master license (from the label) for a recorded video — buying the song doesn't cover commercial use. Unlicensed music gets muted or removed on YouTube and can trigger copyright claims. Use the platform's built-in audio or a royalty-free library (Epidemic Sound, Artlist, Soundstripe, the YouTube Audio Library) instead.